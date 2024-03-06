The Goal Of Environmental Protection Requires Strategic Action: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Forest and Climate Change Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap said that experts, public representatives, and tribal communities should come together to deal with the challenge of climate change. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief of Forest Force Shri V. Srinivasa Rao also addressed the program. Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Department, Shri Manoj Kumar Pingua said that to deal with this challenge, efforts should be made to bring experts, environmentalists, representatives of tribal communities and Vaidyarajas on one platform. Exchange of knowledge and expertise will help us all to move in the right direction in terms of environment conservation. British Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Andrew Fleming highlighted various aspects of climate change. The workshop was organized by the Chhattisgarh State Center for Climate Change and the Forest and Climate Change Department with technical support from the Foundation for Ecological Security. Representatives from 15 states and various national-level institutions participated in the conclave. The program aimed to bring together experts, environmentalists, and representatives from tribal communities, along with policymakers and health practitioners, to discuss and share knowledge on climate change challenges and solutions.