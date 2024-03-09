If a woman is educated then the whole family is educated: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
Decided to oppose Naxals and become a fighter: Pokeshwari
Showed courage by getting education even in difficult circumstances, Chief Minister saluted Sheetal's courage.
Raipur, 08 March 2024: I was the Sarpanch of my village. My husband and I were active in improving the village. Both of us had to face threats for development work. We were pressurized to stop development works. We were asked to close our school and Anganwadi. I was deeply hurt by this. I decided to oppose Naxals. I felt the need to empower myself after understanding the problems of my society and I became a fighter. Today I feel more powerful than my husband. Bastar fighter Mrs. Pokeshwari Salam of Narayanpur narrated her life story to the Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today interacted with the female police personnel of Danteshwari Fighters and Bastar Fighters in a program organized in the auditorium of Javanga Education City, Dantewada. They also shared their life experiences with the Chief Minister.
Chief Minister Shri Sai applauded the courage of Pokeshwari and said that, “I also started my political journey as ‘Panch’. With public support, I became Sarpanch, MLA, MP, Minister at the Centre and now I am serving as the Chief Minister of the state.”
Sheetal informed the Chief Minister that her village was also afflicted by Naxal terrorism. Her family had to suffer the consequences of Naxal activities. She added that her Dada's brother was killed for supporting Salwa Judum and the Naxals kept pressurizing her father's sister to join their party. Uncle became insane due to constant stress. “I pursued education even under difficult circumstances because I believed in the power of education, but I am sad that I am still unable to return to my village,” she said.
Chief Minister Shri Sai, while consoling Sheetal said, “Sheetal Ji, I am very sad to hear about the tough times you and your family went through due to Naxal terrorism. But you have raised an important issue which is very close to my heart. Education and that too women's education. I also believe in the power of education. And I believe that if a man is educated, only one person is educated, but if a woman is educated then the whole family is educated. This is the power of women's education. Our government is completely dedicated to women's education. I hope that after listening to your story, women of Chhattisgarh will be inspired to get education.” Chief Minister also stated that the children of Silger and Tekalgudem Puvarti were taken on a tour of the capital Raipur which gave them new exposure.