Chief Minister Shri Sai, while consoling Sheetal said, “Sheetal Ji, I am very sad to hear about the tough times you and your family went through due to Naxal terrorism. But you have raised an important issue which is very close to my heart. Education and that too women's education. I also believe in the power of education. And I believe that if a man is educated, only one person is educated, but if a woman is educated then the whole family is educated. This is the power of women's education. Our government is completely dedicated to women's education. I hope that after listening to your story, women of Chhattisgarh will be inspired to get education.” Chief Minister also stated that the children of Silger and Tekalgudem Puvarti were taken on a tour of the capital Raipur which gave them new exposure.