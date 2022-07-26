Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Potholes Days After Inauguration

In Etawah, Smajawadi party supremo Yadav said the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway has not been done as per standards, and care has not been taken about its quality.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7:59 am

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at the ruling BJP over a portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway developing deep potholes following rainfall in Jalaun.

Yadav was in Kannauj to meet a party leader who recently lost his son.

"At the time of inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, prominent leaders had made tall claims. But after just five days of the inauguration, it developed big potholes. The expressway could not even handle a little rainfall," he told reporters.

It seems there has been a "dacoity" in its construction, not just loot, Yadav added.

In Etawah, Yadav said the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway has not been done as per standards, and care has not been taken about its quality.

He claimed that a farmers' 'mandi' was to be constructed along the expressway, but this was not done.

"I have always said that, and will also say it today that America had made roads, and the roads had made the country America. The roads have given pace to the economy," he said.

PM Modi inauguarted the Bundelkhand Expressway

The 296-km-long expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.

A portion of the expressway developed deep potholes following heavy rainfall in Jalaun within a week of its inauguration.

The potholes appeared at Chiriya Salempur in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay had said earlier, asserting that they were repaired instantly and the road opened to traffic.

The authority had deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch. 

(With PTI Inputs)

