Budget Takes Care Of Every Sector, AAP Govt Inspired By Ideals Of 'Ram Rajya': Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government's 2024-25 Budget takes care of every sector, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday and asserted that the AAP dispensation is inspired by the ideals of "Ram Rajya".

The chief minister also said the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to every adult woman, is probably the "world's biggest step towards women empowerment".

Addressing a press conference after Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented her maiden Budget in the House, Kejriwal said it is a "very good budget that takes care of every segment of people and sector".