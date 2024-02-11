BJP-RSS Spreading Hatred, While Love Is In India's DNA: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred while love is in the DNA of this country, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed in Chhattisgarh on Sunday after a two-day break.

Addressing a gathering in Kevdabadi Chowk in Raigarh, Gandhi said his party wants a "Hindustan for the future generation where hatred and violence does not exist".