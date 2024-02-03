Ayodhya Diary: An Ascetic Talks About Ram And Its Appropriation

Ram and His City
I come from Dumri village of Buxar district in Bihar. I was about 15 when I first came to Ayodhya and by a stroke of luck, met Maharaj-ji walking by the Saryu. I became one of his closest disciples. From him, I learnt that to survive among the ambitious vairagis of Hanumangarhi, one needed not just spirit but an indomitable body. Just like Maharaj-ji, I too am an akharamal vairagi. Being a vidwaan (intellectual) is not enough among sadhus, perhaps as a reminder of the bloody turf wars that have played out in Ayodhya between rival factions over centuries. A healthy and strong body helps one stay alert and also reflects a strong mind.