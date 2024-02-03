Ayodhya Diary: An Ascetic Talks About Ram And Its Appropriation

Rulers have always made tall towers in Ayodhya. They can go on building taller spires or the tallest one in the name of God. But Ram toh kankad mein bhi vyapt hai (Ram lives in the humblest of pebbles). You can continue to construct taller spires, but God never left that place so you cannot claim to be the first to put him there. Ram is in every brick and alley of Ayodhya, even the old and decrepit ones that they don’t publicise. Just like the story of Abhiram Das which is slowly being relegated to the backpages of history, just like the heritage of Ayodhya which spans many eras.