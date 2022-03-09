Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
14 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,878 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

Covid-19 situation in Thane, on 9th March 2022.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 2:56 pm

With the addition of 14 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,506, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.
       

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,878 as no new fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.
       

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,429, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said. 

With PTI inputs.

