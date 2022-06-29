Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
12 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Andaman. (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:08 am

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, six more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,149, a health department official said.

Six patients have travel history while six infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The union territory now has 38 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,982 people have recovered from the disease, including nine in the last 24 hours, he said. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the disease till date.

(With PTI inputs)

