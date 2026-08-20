200,000 More Sudanese Flee Homes As Kordofan Becomes A New Killing Field

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Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
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UN agencies said a fresh wave of fighting has forced more than 200,000 people from their homes across Kordofan, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

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Flooding in Sudan has displaced 20,000 people since June
Sudan’s Kordofan Crisis Deepens As Fighting And Flood Displace Over 200,000 Photo: | IOM/Lisa George
Summary of this article

  • More than 200,000 people have been newly displaced across Sudan’s Kordofan region

  • Fighting between the SAF and RSF is intensifying across North, South and West Kordofan

  • Insecurity and restricted access are making humanitarian relief increasingly difficult to deliver

More than 200,000 people have been newly displaced across Sudan's Kordofan region as fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensifies.

The displacement comes amid escalating violence across North, South and West Kordofan, where civilians have faced attacks, restrictions on movement and worsening access to food, water and healthcare. The UN said the latest fighting has created new humanitarian needs in communities already struggling with the consequences of Sudan's wider war.

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Fighting Drives Displacement

The UN said the latest displacement was linked to fighting and insecurity across Kordofan, with civilians fleeing areas affected by intensified clashes.

Humanitarian agencies have been working to identify displaced populations and assess their needs, while access to some areas remains severely constrained by insecurity and damaged infrastructure.

The new displacement adds to the millions of people already forced from their homes since the conflict began in April 2023.

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Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The fighting is also disrupting humanitarian access in parts of Kordofan, where aid agencies face difficulties reaching communities affected by violence.

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In an earlier update, the UN warned that intensified fighting was worsening humanitarian conditions and increasing risks to civilians, while humanitarian operations remained constrained by insecurity and limited access.

The UN has called for the protection of civilians and safe, sustained humanitarian access as fighting continues.

Kordofan has emerged as a major battleground in Sudan's conflict, with control of its territory strategically important for both the SAF and RSF. The latest escalation threatens to drive further displacement and deepen the humanitarian crisis across the region.

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