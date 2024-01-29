Three U.S. service members lost their lives, and 25 others were injured on January 28 as a drone struck an installation in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident, with the extent of injuries to the wounded still unknown.

President Joe Biden, in a statement on Sunday, attributed the attack to radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq. He expressed condolences, saying, "Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack."