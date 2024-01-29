International

Joe Biden Says ‘We Shall Respond’ After US Soldiers Killed In Jordan Drone Strike

The attack on US soldiers in Jordan near Syria border is viewed as a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East.

Outlook Web Desk

January 29, 2024

Three U.S. service members lost their lives, and 25 others were injured on January 28 as a drone struck an installation in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident, with the extent of injuries to the wounded still unknown.

President Joe Biden, in a statement on Sunday, attributed the attack to radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq. He expressed condolences, saying, "Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack."

The President highlighted the exemplary qualities of the service members, emphasizing their bravery, duty, and commitment to the safety of fellow Americans and allies in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated the nation's resolve in continuing this fight.

In adherence to Department of Defense policy, the identities of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications, as mentioned in the CENTCOM release.

Biden blames Iran-backed groups for the attack:

US President Joe Biden has blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack. It is the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October. 

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

"Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he said.

He added: “We shall respond”.

Biden faces pressure from Opposition to react:

US President Joe Biden have been pressured to take action against the attack on US forces in Jordan.

Biden’s Republican opponents seized on the attack as evidence of his failure to confront Iran as its proxies strike against US forces across the region.

"The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces ... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward," said Republican Senator Tom Cotton in a statement.

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Biden's inaction was emboldening enemies of the United States in the Middle East.

"The time to start taking this aggression seriously was long before more brave Americans lost their lives," McConnell was quoted as saying by Reuters.

