Harris Is To Meet With Israeli Cabinet Official Who Is In Washington Despite Netanyahu's Rebuke

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is hosting a member of Israel's wartime Cabinet who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz, a centrist political rival of Netanyahu, is sitting down with several senior Biden administration officials this week, including Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser.

President Joe Biden is at Camp David, the presidential retreat just outside Washington, until Tuesday.