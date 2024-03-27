Mitragyna Speciosa Tree: The base of all kratom is the tropical evergreen known as Mitragyna Speciosa. Indigenous to Southeast Asia, this tree yields the powerful leaves from which kratom is derived. The potency of kratom, including the White Indo variety, pivots on several factors like the age of the tree, the environment in which it grows, and the time of its harvest. Traditionally, local populations have used these leaves for their stimulating and therapeutic properties, and it's from these deep roots that the wide appeal of kratom has flourished. Cultivation and harvesting methods have been passed down over generations, with each region developing its specialty strains due to variations in climate and soil composition, affecting the final product's chemical makeup.