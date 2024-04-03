For a little context, me and my sister are both over 40, and trying everything to lose fat.
Here’s what we did: continued on with our normal routines for 30 days, and the only thing we changed was we added liv pure to our morning routine. That’s it.
Here’s what my sister had to say:
“For years I have been having trouble losing this damn weight!! I was on keto for a whole year and only lost 17 pounds and I have been working out a little bit but that wasn’t helping at all and all through the years of trying different diets not getting good results and Sure not getting them very fast!!
Advertisement
I even went and had a 17 blood panel drawn and they said my thyroid was fine but ever since I hit menopause I’ve had a really hard time losing this extra belly and it’s really pissing me off! So I thought maybe it’s my liver?
Maybe I have fatty liver because you know I’m A Cajun and we like to eat our gumbo and rice potato salad stuff like that and sometimes we can overindulge but most of the time I eat pretty damn healthy so I probably do have some little fat on my liver which is making it hard for my gallbladder and my kidneys and my pancreas to function properly so I thought why not try these?
Advertisement
And I am telling you within a few days I could feel the difference I started peeing a lot more to normally a P3 times a day which is not great but I started peeing a lot more Which actually was really nice because I could feel the bloating and the extra fluid that gathers around my ankles going away my fiancé even notice that my ankles look small and I told him jokingly I’m actually a skinny girl under all this fluid!!!
But water retention has always been a problem for me all these freaking pills helped tremendously and I am happy to say that I’m finally down a whole clothes size! It feels nice when your pants are baggy instead of so damn tight you can’t breathe!
And it feels good to put your shoes on without having to struggle because your foot is so full of fluid and it feels like you’re trying to squeeze a pig into a little shoe!!
They didn’t give me any kind of side effects and normally my stomach is very sensitive but I have not had a problem at all with my stomach taking these so unless you’re very sensitive to things I would say go for it you don’t have anything to lose but maybe some weight !!”
As you can see, she’s actually getting some series results from it.
Advertisement
As for me, I can definitely tell that i’m slimming down, but it’s only been a month, so we’ll see what happens!
Last time I stepped on a scale, I think I was down 5-6 pounds, which is nothing to sneeze at!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.