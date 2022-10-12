xHashtag’s Soultag Soulbound Tokens To Change The Current Job Market

Blockchain technology is changing the way we work and has the potential to transform not just the employment landscape but society as a whole. In the newest wave of blockchain technology, platforms are arising to facilitate this major shift and replace centralized structures. The initial employment platforms of the blockchain revolution have focused on freelancers and gig-economy workers. This new wave, however, aims to create decentralized platforms to replace traditional work situations. The platforms being created in the newest wave of blockchain technology could finally disrupt the traditional workplace and long-term jobs.

xHashtag is changing the way we work. With xHashtag, employers can find professional workers for any job for a fair market price. For a long time, there has been a gap between the traditional job market and the gig-economy workers. With Web 3.0 design, xHashtag is bridging the gap between these two markets. This design acts as a gateway for all those who are reluctant to embrace the idea of crypto and blockchain technology.

xHashtag recently launched Soultag Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) on Solana. These SBTs, minted as non-transferable NFTs, can be used as identity credentials to identify users’ skills and reputations. Custom Soultags can be created by projects as well as users as per their needs. xHashtag provides access to jobs that are already within the traditional markets of the blockchain world. It is like a gateway to the new world of crypto.

Monica Durga, Founder of xHashtag says, “Privacy, personalization, and portability are all important aspects to Soultags, designed to be an indicator of a holder’s talent and credentials. By using Soultags, a lot of time-consuming manual verification processes can be completely discarded as Soultags are fool-proof credentials secured by the blockchain.”

The Soultag Soulbound Token’s smart contract functionality enables everyone, including other on-chain smart contracts to access users' contributions and verify them programmatically. The authenticity of every user profile will be maintained by using a public key. Users and projects can create custom tokens on the xHashtag platform as per their needs.

xHashtag is an innovative platform that connects the workforce across the world with opportunities from Web3. Soultags are intended to be used in xHashtag’s campaigns, in parallel with xHashtag’s native tradable utility token called XTAG. xHashtag, including the platform and Soultags, is all about giving people opportunities to offer their skills, develop their abilities and contribute to society.