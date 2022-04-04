XCAD Network's Founder Oliver Bell Is Leading The Watch-2-Earn Revolution

With Xcademy, Oliver Bell created a place where people could learn how to become YouTube stars. With Xcad, he’s helping people earn money for watching videos.

Imagine a world in which you could earn money by watching YouTube. That’s a dream that one entrepreneur is making a reality with his venture, the Xcad Network.

Oliver Bell has already got an impressive track record as an entrepreneur. He previously launched the Xcademy, which helps to train people to become YouTube entrepreneurs. It was a venture that helped prepare young people for the most sought-after occupation for anyone under the age of 25.

In May last year, he announced that his new venture, the Xcad network, had raised almost $3,900,000 in private funding led by blockchain technology venture builder Zilliqa. They attracted high demand from investors, including LD Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, and AU21 Capital. The funding went towards the development of their decentralized finance plugin for YouTube, which allows video creators to tokenize themselves and earn rewards from their content while enabling viewers to earn rewards while watching that content.

They also offer the ability to track the tokens of content creators and access to an NFT marketplace in which creators can make their own NFTs and trade them with one click.

Speaking at the time, Oliver Bell said, “By creating an environment where both content creators and viewers can monetize their engagement, we expect to see an explosion of activity from both new aspiring YouTubers as well as established ones.”

Tokenization is the next big thing in content creation. Using the blockchain, it enables creators to effectively tokenize themselves and reward their viewers with cryptocurrencies in return. Via their website, creators can apply for tokenization and download a plugin that allows viewers to earn tokens. Creators will also be able to post polls on which their token holders can vote and get paid in their own tokens as and when they hit milestones.



