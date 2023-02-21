Will Musician A R Rahman Perform In Pune For Holi

As Holi Clashes With The Day Of Shab-E-Baraat Rahman's Muslim Fans Request Him To Postpone The Show

There's a lot of buzz about A R Rahman's live concert in Pune on the occasion of Holi. Yet muslim fans of the grammy and oscar award winner musician request him to postpone his show. As the concert is decided to be held on 7th March, i.e. Holi but on the same day Muslims have their important day Shab-E-Baraat, 'Night Of Forgiveness'. The show's venue is alongside the graveyard.

Rahman's concert is going to be organised in Mills, Rajabahadur International Ltd, Pune. He has promoted about the same on his social media accounts.

Rahman's one fan Naeem has tweeted - “Assalamualaikum sir, may request to you please change your show date 7th March because it’s Shab-e-Baraat and there is a kabrastan (graveyard) just place of your show (nearby) and many Muslims of our area praying for their marhumin (dead relatives) at kabrastan… it’s a request sir.”

Designated Partner and CEO of 2BHK Diner & Key Club Heramb Shelke told Pune Mirror, that, "We have took the note of the tweet and have replied to it too. We will definitely think and try about it and will have a word with A R Rahman's team and Pune Police and we will do the needful. All the religious sentiments will be definitely taken care of."

Shab-E-Baraat is an important day for Muslim community as that night they go to the graveyard with flowers to pray for their deceased relatives. They go to mosques as well to do namaaz and read holy Quran.

In the poster of A R Rahman's this upcoming concert it is said : “Pune! How’s it going! Looking forward to performing for you all on the 7th of March at The Mills, Rajabahadur International Ltd Pune.”

Now it is left to see what decision musician and organisers take in the view of the request made by his followers.