Why This New Crypto Could Surpass Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP in Q1 2024

Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP were among the top performers in January 2024. All three cryptos made immense gains, setting up the stage for what was shaping up to be a record year. Bitcoin, which was hovering around $40k, could not break through the resistance level until recently. As soon as the smoke cleared around the crypt ETF approval, however, BTC jumped to $50k. At the moment, it is still holding steady, but it is unclear for how long.

Solana’s rise started in December last year, hitting $120 just a few days before the New Year. It fell off somewhat since, but its growth remained impressive. It is still unclear how the latest round of selloffs will affect SOL.

2023 was a highly turbulent year for XRP. Considering the SEC lawsuit still hanging over its head, the token’s recent gains are even more impressive. Still, it could all easily turn to ashes if the current selloff trend continues.

In the last 48 hours, we have witnessed a massive selloff of Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, and several other cryptocurrencies. In total, more than $350 million of crypto assets have changed hands, mostly by whales. In the past, such moves indicated a change in market trends, with whales trying to reposition themselves. Although the amount of cryptos sold is not yet a cause for alarm, more careful investors are taking note and looking for fallback positions.

One of the top choices for alternatives to Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP is SMOG, the latest meme coin wonder. The token was launched recently but has already garnered a lot of attention, with some experts claiming that it could become a new Pepe. Here is what you need to know about it.

Smog Token on Rampage