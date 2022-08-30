Why Are Startups Spending Substantially On Logo Designing By Vanshika Shah

Let's step into the revolutionary world of Startups!



The Designing industry is estimated to be worth over 18,000 crores in India alone and is rapidly increasing. We are constantly growing in an era where startups are all set to revolutionize the world economy, and Logo Designing is the key element that aids them in the very initial stage of creating a remarkable visual brand identity. It's essential for a budding startup to stand out from the rest of its competitors, and to achieve this, the foremost necessity is to create a unique Logo that becomes the brand's identity in the long run. Naturally, this generation of startups isn't hesitant to heavily invest a major chunk of their budget in designing innovative, impactful, and inspiring Logos for their startups that possess the power to transform their business into a leading world-class brand of tomorrow.



In India, the wave of evolutionary Startups is up-and-coming briskly and is all set to mould a robust and dynamic future. In such a crowded market, the visual identity of your brand gives you



- A competitive edge,

- Communicates your business vision,

- And grabs attention directly, equating to a strong impression and increased traffic, helping you dominate the niche market.

With such high demand, the current market is flooded with free Logo maker online sites, cutting the Logo creation process short. However, custom Logos have their charm. Designers put in all their hard work, expertise, and knowledge to create a high-quality Logo that represents the vision and values your business holds. Major efforts lie in the thought process behind the Logo. It communicates to your customers that your startup is professional and trustworthy. A professional can easily associate your products or services with the Logo so that customers can connect your Logo with your brand. Scrimping in this can negatively affect the visual identity of your startup.

4 Things to note whilst Logo creation

Give room to breathe.

A minimal Logo composition makes it easy for viewers to focus on the highlighted elements, making it less complex and increasing the visual interest of the viewers. E.g. The Apple Logo is simple at its best! The Logo Design is minimal, clever, and apt. In 1997, Rob Janoff, the logo designer behind, included a bite mark for scale so that people don't misunderstand an Apple for a cherry!

Art of colour psychology

A Logo's colour says a lot about its brand. Studies say that a particular hue can trigger particular emotions. Blue works great for businesses in the service industry as the colour evokes feelings of loyalty, trust, and peace. E.g. Zomato's classic red Logo, the colour red is said to cause increased appetite and heart rate, along with evoking strong emotions of excitement. The reason why the 'Order Now button on apps is majorly red!

Be far-sighted

Make sure to avoid intricate and minute designs so that your Logo is identifiable even when used in compact spaces. E.g. Google's bright tricolour logo is easily recognizable even when its size is decreased to fit compact spaces. It can be easily identified when put with other brands' Logos. It also has a Monogram Logo, just the initial letter 'G' of the brand name!

The acceptable formats

Always have a variety of formats handy. Such as one horizontal, one vertical, and a symbol or icon logo are must-have formats along with a PNG, a raster image file (with a transparent or semi-transparent background) that is necessary for digital applications. E.g. Twitter's secondary Logo has an icon as a central element with no background which can grab more attention on a white background.

