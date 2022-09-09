What Do Tourists in Dubai Like Most?

Dubai is a city of sun and sand, with many tourists visiting for the beach and desert safaris. But if you're looking for something different to do in Dubai, a dhow cruise or Desert Safari Dubai are both great options. Cruise on a traditional sailing vessel through the clear waters and dunes of the Arabian Desert while watching the stars at night. Or take a safari into the expansive deserts, where you'll see camels, ostriches, and other wildlife.

Desert Safari: A must-do for any visitor to Dubai



Desert safaris are a must-do for any visitor to Dubai. They provide an opportunity to explore some of the most stunning landscapes in the city while also getting up close and personal with some of Dubai's rare and endangered animals.

Some of the best desert safaris can be found at the Emirates Desert Safari Dubai, home to over 350 animals from 110 species. The safari offers on-ground and off-road activities, as well as a variety of meals and drinks.

The Wildlife Kingdom in Burjuman offers another great option for those looking for something more than just a camel ride. Visitors can enjoy gameplay hours at attractions such as a water park, zoo, and amusement park. And if that's not enough excitement, there's always room for one more adventure when it comes to desert safaris in Dubai!

Dhow Cruise: A popular cruise option in Dubai