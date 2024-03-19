Dr. Karandeep Singh addresses the critical issue of Climate Change and Sustainable Development Goals at a pivotal BusinessConnect conclave in India, 2024, highlighting the intersection of environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility in today's global landscape.

