Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Travladd Shows A Variety Of Content For Followers And Members On Their Platforms

Travis Dickenson, the CEO, has formed a team of crypto enthusiasts running a severe crypto investor group to support the new projects further.

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 1:55 pm

At its core, cryptocurrency is decentralized digital money formed to be used over the internet. Bitcoin was launched in 2008, was the first cryptocurrency, and it remains by far the most significant, most influential, and best-known. Travladd is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. Travladd has promoted an NFT project to help it get more promoters. It has operated on Telegram and Twitter accounts; this channel shares news, facts, and reviews about different crypto projects and supports the general audience gain valuable insights. The group has been associated with Spywolf Crypto Security Agency to work on authentic projects.

Travis Dickenson, the CEO, has formed a team of crypto enthusiasts running a severe crypto investor group to support the new projects further. The group runs Ask Me Anything campaigns to interview the projects. These AMAs are supervised by Travis and Benson, who aim to bring various opportunities. They have a global reach, and the AMAs have been easily seen on the Twitter and Telegram channels. They provide news on the latest happenings with their existing projects. Things like the impact of lowering the tax or increase in the gas fees are analyzed by the Travladd team to help people understand the market movements. Travladd has42,000 Telegram members and almost 240,000 Twitter followers. Every project Travladd talks about gets excellent attention because of the reach of Travladd. Travladd shows a considerable variety of content for followers and members on the platforms.

Travladd is operated by Travis Dickenson and a group of people who understand the crypto world and have a goal to share news, information, and insights with the people. They verify the data only to share it with their Twitter and Telegram channels. They also talk about giveaways, rewards, and safelists of different projects to help the latter gain greater attention and popularity. To know more about Travladd, visit their website at www.travladdamacentral.com.

