Top Entrepreneurs From India Creating A Difference In Society With Their Innovative Businesses

Due to the innovative mindset of the entrepreneurs, who are frequently more concerned with much more than just their bottom line, entrepreneurship is creative and forward-thinking. By setting an example and coming up with creative answers to real-world, monetary, and societal problems, they make a positive contribution to society. Introducing Top Entrepreneurs from India who has created products and services that not just solve problem but also adds value to the lives of the people in innovative ways.

Dr. Arvinder Singh

Dr. Arvinder Singh is the CEO and CMD of Arth Group of Companies. He is a Gold Medallist, World Record Holder, and International Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist based in Rajasthan. He is an expert in Face Aesthetics and Clinical Cosmetology for Botox, Fillers, LASERS, and Thread lifts. He also has a keen interest in teaching and founder of the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology, and LASERS (IAMCL). His expertise and sharp sense of business are promising to take him to revolutionize the medical Aesthetic industry.



Rahul Kaushik

Rahul Kaushik is the founder of MetaWhale World, a blockchain-based platform and the world’s first open-source decentralized metaverse. He launched MetaWhale World to allow users to build and monetize their gaming and NFT experience. He started his Crypto journey in 2017 as a crypto trader, he became interested due to his enthusiasm for technical analysis and blockchain technology. Since then, his attention has switched to cryptocurrencies.

Gopal Vithalani

Gopal Vithalani is the founder of Cyber Security Training Centre which aims to provide ethical hacking courses to enthusiastic students, professionals, individuals, corporate to develop and hone their knowledge and skills to perform cybersecurity roles effectively. He is a certified cyber expert, a cyber law advisor, and a cyber-crime investigator and also regarded as a cyber guru in Gujarat and shares his expertise with the government and the police when it is needed in the area of cyber security.

Sonu Bajaj

Sonu Bajaj is the founder of the Indian Institute of Service Excellence, online first hybrid service excellence value proposition formed with the objective to continue driving change in this growing competitive Environment with transformational programs for various cohorts such as Colleges, Institutes, Corporates and Businesses. During his journey of 30+ years, Sonu had conducted 100+ Awareness, Training and Knowledge programs in Colleges, Institutes as well as with Corporates in Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

Koonal Shah

Koonal Shah is the founder of Rent A Gadget an innovative and novel online concept that provides you with a hassle-free and economical opportunity to rent gadgets as per your requirement. Whether you are an individual desiring the latest in technology, or a business entity looking at setting up or upgrading existing technology, Rent A Gadget can successfully address all your needs. A market leader in the field of IT Services and Solutions, Koonal Shah has been at the forefront in providing a wide range of high-quality and genuine products along with customized and professional delivery of services.

Rakesh Ahuja

Hailing from the city of education, Kota, Rajasthan, Rakesh Ahuja is at the forefront of changing the wedding venue business landscape worldwide. He is an effervescent leader with the vision of bringing wedding venue business promotion plans to a global market. His venture ShaadiVenue.com aims to bridge the gap between to-be-weds and wedding venue owners. He has started its operation in Rajasthan and in the near-future plans to expand PAN India. With ShaadiVenue.com, Rakesh is offering customized promotion plans to empower wedding property owners. ShaadiVenue.com is helping venue property owners with cutting-edge digital strategies to improve their online presence and revenue. Shaadivenue.com is a start-up registered under the PM Start-up scheme.

Dr. Padmini Panigrahi

Dr. Padmini Panigrahi is the Director of Koshala Hyundai and Koshala Group of Industries. She is also a TEDx Speaker, Philanthropist, and Artist. Solving the varied issues of society and uplifting its standard turned her into a committed entrepreneur. She is the recipient of numerous prestigious Awards from various renowned organizations and is widely known for women empowerment and her contribution to the field of dancing.

Amit B Choudhury

Amit B Choudhury is a well-known Wedding Photographer based in Gujarat, India. He is the founder of ABC Photography - A Brand Synonymous with Luxurious Destination Weddings Internationally. The ‘insane’ half of the award-winning ‘ABC Photography’ team, Amit B Choudhury would do anything to get the perfect shot. A SILK photo-storytelling award winner, Amit was also nominated as the wedding photographer of the year in 2019. His company covers Wedding Photography, Videography, and Lifestyle Photography. Since 2008 his company has covered weddings from across the world.

Susmita Gupta

Susmita Gupta is the founder of Ed Innova – A content writing, PR, and Book Publishing Agency that aims to provide all kinds of content writing and PR services for all start-ups, Individual personalities and established businesses at a nominal cost. She holds the world record for having written and published the most books on online platforms. She is the Author of 4 fiction books and also owns a news website in the name of Hindustan Pioneer, one of the most spoken digital news platforms that add value and motivation to the stories of all personalities. Soon she is officially launching a fashion Jewellery Brand in the name of Anaghtara.

