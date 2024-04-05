April 2024 will become one of the best months for cryptocurrencies in the past four years. The upcoming Bitcoin halving event on April 20 is expected to result in a massive crypto market bull run that could last until the end of 2025.
Now is the prime time to invest in digital assets, as most are expected to result in some gains moving forward. However, if you're looking for options with the highest return potential, you should focus on altcoins still available in presale, such as Dogecoin 20, Slothana, and Sponge Token. So, let's review the top five cryptocurrencies to add to your portfolio this month.
Advertisement
1. Dogecoin 20 - New Dogecoin With Staking Features Expected To Explode on Doge Day
Dogecoin 20 has been the most popular meme coin investment option in the past few weeks. It's a new meme coin project that rides the wave of the original Dogecoin but with significant upgrades, including high reward staking, improved tokenomics, and long-term sustainability.
Ever since it entered presale, Dogecoin 20 has been the focus of investors worldwide. The platform raised over $10 million in record time and is about to go live on Dogecoin Day, April 20, hours after the next Bitcoin halving event. The impeccable timing and other features make DOGE20 coins one of the best investment options in April and a likely candidate for explosive growth in the next few months.
Advertisement
The platform's Stake-to-Earn reward system allows token holders to stake their supply of DOGE20 coins for an impressive 65% APY over the next few years. The official Dogecoin 20 launch is just around the corner, so use your last chance to invest early, grab DOGE20 tokens at just $0.00022, and watch your investment pump in the next few weeks.
2. Slothana - Solana-Based Meme Coin Available in a Record-Breaking Presale
Slothana is the newest Solana-based meme coin available in presale. It is making huge steps towards establishing itself as one of the options with the highest return potential this month. It's inspired by $SLERF's massive success and lean-back character, and its $SLOTH tokens have been the hottest presale in the past week. The event raised an impressive $6 million in the first week alone, proving that the Solana meme coin craze is far from over.
The project is built on a lazy office sloth character who has had enough of his tedious 9-to-5 job and pointless weed binges after work. He decided to enter the crypto markets on April 20 (4/20) and aims to reach a market cap of $420 million. The unique approach to the launch on Jupiter DEX struck a chord among investors, allowing Slothana to raise millions in record time.
Investors can buy 10.000 $SLOTH tokens for 1 SOL, and the price will stay fixed until the entire presale supply is sold. Moreover, considering that the token's launch will coincide with the Bitcoin halving event amid the Solana meme craze means that it's one of the cryptos likely to explode in April and beyond. So, if you're looking for high-gain potential investments, adding some $SLOTH to your crypto portfolio is a must!
Advertisement
3. Sponge Token V2 - Upgraded Version of One of the Highest-Gaining Memes of 2023 Set to Explode
The Sponge token, or $SPONGE, was one of the highest-gaining meme coins of 2023. At its peak, it reached prices over 5,000% higher than the listing price and a market cap of over $100 million. However, due to its lack of utility, investors lost interest months after it went live, and $SPONGE lost 80% of its value.
However, it established a solid community base of over 13,000 token holders, so the developers introduced the new version, Sponge V2. The latest, upgraded SPONGE V2 token allows users to earn coins by playing a Mario-Kart-like SpongeBob-themed racing game, giving the platform much-needed utility.
Advertisement
However, the only way to obtain SPONGE V2 is through a Stake-to-Bridge system that requires investors to buy and stake the original $SPONGE token. In return, they receive 168% in SPONGE V2, while $SPONGE will be locked away after V2 goes live. The current price of V2 is over 7,700% higher than V1's launch price, and over $20 million worth of $SPONGE staked. Therefore, SPONGE V2 is easily one of the top 5 cryptocurrencies to buy in April.
4. Smog Token - $300 Million Market Cap Solana Meme Showing Huge Potential
Smog token emerged as a new Solana-based meme coin that followed the path paved by $BONK, $MYRO, and $WIF. It went live on Jupiter DEX, and it took off almost immediately. The platform gained over 2,500% in the first few days after going live and gained a massive number of token holders hoping to ride the wave.
Advertisement
It's primarily a staking platform with high reward potential. However, token holders must complete so-called "quests" to earn airdrop points, which will provide free token drops to over 100,000 "dragon slayers." The promise of the Greatest Solana airdrop of all time worked its magic, and investors flocked to buy $SMOG tokens in mass quantities.
The token is over 300% higher than its listing price and is still among the most popular Solana memes. It is selling for $0.20, but its ATH was $0.364, and its current market cap is over $160 million. With the next airdrop just around the corner, $SMOG is one of the tokens you want in your arsenal when the bull run starts in the next few weeks.
Advertisement
5. Tron - Decentralized Digital Content Entertainment Platform
Tron is a decentralized digital content entertainment system that uses distributed storage technology to allow users to create, share, and collaborate on content without intermediaries. The network uses the delegated Proof-of-Stake mechanism, allowing fast and scalable transactions.
The native TRON token powers the ecosystem, offering high throughput and low fees. It's a popular choice for gaming applications and other types of entertainment content. TRON token holders participate in network governance and can earn tokens by creating and selling their content in the built-in store. The platform is currently ranked 16th with a market cap of over $10 billion and is on its way to new all-time highs in the upcoming period.
Advertisement
Wrapping Up
The five cryptos covered above gained substantial backing from investors in April and are expected to explode in the upcoming period. However, Dogecoin 20, Slothana, and Sponge V2 are still in their earliest stages, so they are the most likely to explode following the Bitcoin halving event on April 20. Invest today to get the most out of the biggest crypto bull run ever.