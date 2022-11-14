Top 10 Best Astrologers In Switzerland That Are Visionaries: Swami Ramananda Guruji And Others.

Finding the best astrologer in Switzerland can be an arduous task, but a few astrologers have stunned people worldwide with expertise in Palmistry, Gemmology, Medical Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and more.

Being guided by a good astrologer is what people need the most today.

We have listed the Top best astrologers in Switzerland based on several factors.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is the best astrologer in Switzerland and India. He is known for giving premium astrology services like Vedic astrology. He is also the only genuine telepathy astrologer worldwide and even a record-holder in astrology, who does Manopravesh vidya(Telepathy).

Swami is an astrological expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Palmistry, Gemstones, and more. He is also a master in practicing Pranic healing, Yogic healing, Crystal therapy, and Reiki.

Swamiji also runs his ashram, offering charitable activities like Vaidyadan, Food donations, and Vidyadan. He is a preferable astrologer for people from several industries like NRIs, Bureaucrats, Doctors, Diplomats, IT Professionals, etc.

Read this links to know more

Referral websites:

1. https://astrologi.medium.com/10-best-astrologers-in-india-list-b1bfc097430

2. https://spiritualsadhana.com/question/i-need-good-astrologer-in-chennai-can-any-one-help/

Swamiji's Website: http://swamyramanandji.com

Contact Swamiji Assistance: Call or Whatsapp number +91 9000992685

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a known priest and an astrologer. He is known for seeing the good in any situation in life and making people stronger from within.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151

Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is another top astrologer in Switzerland, famous for his precise predictions and in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology and has been practicing it for 10 years. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises many high-profile politicians, celebrities, actors, and others across fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is a famous astrologer for his predictions and accuracy. Guruji has been practicing Prasna vidya and astrology for 20 years and has examined more than 30k horoscopes, advising famous people from various industries to solve queries in love marriage, relationship problems, and more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whastapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is one of the top names in Switzerland. She is a Vedic astrologer expert, Sankhya Jyotish pramukh, and a Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She is known for conducting Astrology camps to educate others about ancient knowledge.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a trusted Vedic astrologer who provides online astrology predictions. His next goal is to enlighten people worldwide around the world in astrology.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a Vedic astrologer. He precisely gives predictions through astrology and horoscope analysis. He is a devotee of the Siddi Varaha deity and regularly does the mantra sadhana.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt hails from a family of North Indian astrologers. He has analyzed more than 10K horoscopes from people worldwide.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

The astrologer from Kerala Temple is famous for providing accurate predictions among locals. He has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan.

Vipulb Benarjee

Vipulb Benarjee is a famous Vedic astrologer known for helping people across several countries. He has expertise in Gemmology and Pranic healing and is a great counsellor, holding a Diploma in Psychology.