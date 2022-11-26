The BIRKENSTOCKS You Need This Wedding Season

It’s time to welcome the glamor, joy, and fashionable time of the year, also known as the wedding season. Bring out your A-game and be the best player on the fashion playground. But style is incomplete without comfort. And when we speak of both in the same breath, there is one name that comes to mind instantly. BIRKENSTOCK has walked the tightrope of fashion and comfort effortlessly. Synonymous with timeless designs juxtaposed with intelligent engineering, the brand is second to none when it comes to exhibiting glamor for the festive season. Here are our top five picks which we think are staples for any festive occasion:

Arizona: No occasion, not even a wedding, can ever be complete without the stylish and versatile Arizona. This variant of the dual-strap slip-on sandal will add the right amount of oomph to your festivities. The black and gold sandal is made using microfiber. It features an embossed python skin texture highlighted by subtle metallic gold. The adjustable buckles enable a custom fit. To add the right amount of quirk on cocktail nights, pair the bold sandals with a metallic suit worn over a sheer bralette, metallic skirts, all-black draped silk jumpsuits, etc.

Gizeh: Nothing beats a chic and classic look, and what’s better than the BIRKENSTOCK Gizeh to define eternal style? The thong sandal with a toe post and a single strap has an almost fluid upper design that looks delicate and sophisticated. The Birko-Flor sandal in a subtle metallic gold is the perfect pick for an effortlessly stylish haldi or mehndi ensemble. From basic kurta sets with gold thread detailing to heavily embellished ankle-length lehengas, Gizeh is versatile enough to be paired with anything you want.

Boston: The veritable classic clog is the perfect pairing for elevating the sophistication levels of any ensemble. The closed-toe design with the ease of a slip-on sandal adds optimum comfort along with understated elegance. The black suede clog features a graphic printed footbed which makes for a playful detail, perfectly in sync with the pre-wedding festivities such as sangeet nights. Pair the chic clog with printed silk kurtas, dhotis, short suits, print-on-print culottes, crop top sets, etc.

Stalon: What is a winter wedding without winter boots? Stalon is a super-chic ankle-high BIRKENSTOCK boot. It features elasticated panels that allow you to easily slip it on and off. Made using oiled leather, the burgundy variant is particularly delightful. With equal parts style and comfort, Stalon is a boot you can wear with confidence to any wedding or pre-wedding occasion. Pair it with dark brocade skirts, solid-colored tees or blouses, crinkled silk pants, crop-top sets, structured dresses, and even thigh-high slit skirts if you’re feeling experimental and bold.

Madrid Big Buckle: Elegant and striking, Madrid is a must-have for any festive occasion. The minimal sandal features a single strap with a big metallic buckle. This patent-finished natural leather sandal with a big gold buckle has the perfect amount of shine to elevate your most classic or offbeat looks. Pair it with minimal Indian wear like monotone draped kurtas, jumpsuits, blazer and saree sets, high-low brocade skirts, etc.

All BIRKENSTOCK sandals feature the iconic footbed, contoured according to the soles of your feet. This footbed is what lends the coveted element of comfort, making it the brand’s USP. You have to experience a BIRKENSTOCK to know the magic of their brilliant make.

This festive season, step out in style and comfort with these luxurious BIRKENSTOCK sandals. Amp up your shoe racks, and explore a whole new dimension of effortless style.