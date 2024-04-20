Brantford India won the prestigious title “Best Real Estate Aggregator Tech Innovation” at the “Outlook Business Spotlight - Indo Global Business Excellence Awards and Summit 2024”. Outlook Business Spotlight organized the event to recognize and celebrate business innovation, creativity, and leadership. Please find some snippets of the conversation we had with them.
1. Congratulations on receiving the prestigious award - Best Real Estate Aggregator Tech Innovation Award. How do you feel about it?
A: Thank you so much! I feel incredibly honored and grateful to receive such recognition for our work in real estate aggregation technology. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This award serves as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in real estate technology and providing valuable solutions to our users
2. What is the biggest factor that has helped you to be successful?
A: One of the biggest factors contributing to our success in real estate tech is our focus on innovation and user experience. We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve by developing cutting-edge technology solutions that address the evolving needs of both real estate professionals and consumers. Additionally, our commitment to data accuracy and integrity has been crucial.
3. Can you please share insights about Brantford India's Sales Funnel Enrichment Solutions?
A: We are focusing on strategies and technologies for optimizing and enhancing the various sales stages. Data Enrichment, Lead scoring and segmentation, Market automation, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration are our core focus for Sales funnel enrichment.
4. What specific results and growth metrics can businesses expect to achieve by implementing Brantford India's Sales Funnel Enrichment Solutions?
A: We are targeting to achieve 5x growth in business through these enrichments.
5. Would you like to share some of your future endeavors?
A: We are planning to bring in tech-enabled products for the highly unorganized broker marker, which will be a game changer in how Real estate functions.