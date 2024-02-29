Sushant Wason Honored With International Achievers’ Award By The Indian Achievers’ Forum

Mr. Sushant Wason, a distinguished technologist renowned for his expertise in Geo-Spatial Technology, has been awarded the prestigious International Achievers’ Award by the esteemed Indian Achievers’ Forum in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field.

With over 12 years of professional experience, Mr. Wason has established himself as a leading figure in the realm of Location and Geo-Spatial Technology. His journey began as the Lead Software Engineer at Vurb, a startup dedicated to revolutionizing local search and place discovery. Under his guidance, Vurb flourished and was eventually acquired by Snap for a remarkable $110 million in August 2016.

During his tenure at Vurb, Mr. Wason spearheaded the development of cutting-edge solutions for Place Personalization and Local Search, leveraging innovative technologies such as Graph Databases. Prior to his role at Vurb, he served as the Lead Software Engineer at Groupon, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing user personalization and content recommendation systems.

Currently serving as the Head of Location Platform and Geo-Spatial Technology at Snap, Mr. Wason leads a team of talented software engineers, GIS Engineers, Applied Data Scientists, and Machine Learning Engineers. Together, they are responsible for developing software to support Snap's Location requirements, including Snap Map, which boasts over 350 million monthly users worldwide.

Mr. Wason's exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by numerous accolades received both internally and externally. He holds several approved patents, and his work has been cited by industry giants such as Amazon and Walmart, highlighting its significance in advancing location technology.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Wason is deeply committed to giving back to the community. He actively participates as a judge in competitions like Hackathon and International Awards, where he upholds a high standard of excellence. Additionally, he is a prolific writer, sharing his insights on industry trends and advancements in Location Technology through popular tech media publications, reaching thousands of readers worldwide.

The International Achievers’ Award bestowed upon Mr. Sushant Wason is a testament to his unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and remarkable contributions to the field of Geo-Spatial Technology.