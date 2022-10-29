Social Media Entrepreneur AJ Cartas Inspires Diversity And Inclusion Through His Meaningful Ventures

There are innumerable talented beings working across different industries around the world towards their goals and aspirations in life, while there are a few that believe in keeping the betterment of others or the ones they serve before their own goals. People and professionals in the latter category go ahead in inspiring greatness in their industries and bring about waves of massive positive changes in the world through their meaningful work. We couldn’t help but notice how one such young business talent and a social media entrepreneur named AJ Cartas did the same by not just creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds leveraging the power of the digital.

This passionate being’s rigorous efforts and commitment towards his pursuits of endorsing and supporting those that align with his beliefs of equality have inspired conversations around these topics and turned many heads. In 2012, AJ Cartas jumped into the social media world and, within two years in 2015, was already a growing name on social media platforms garnering massive recognition and followers. The drop-out, who then moved to San Francisco in a few years, became a successful Social Media Director for ByteDance. Today, he is also known as a creator veteran taking over the creator economy. He serves as the Founder and CEO of Syzygy Social, a minority-led social media agency.

Besides this, AJ Cartas owns Divinfluence to help brands discover talented creators, who are underrepresented, like women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. His years of experience in the social media world led him to work for the socials of billion-dollar companies. The first-generation immigrant from the Philippines has consulted in US Senate and Congressional campaigns and has even consulted celebrities on social media. All this helped him get featured in top publications and media outlets.

Explaining the creator economy, he says it consists of 50 million independent content creators, curators, and community builders like bloggers, social media influencers, videographers, and photographers. It includes tools for helping these creators with growth and monetization. With Divinfluence, he and his team have built a diverse talent database that welcomes every talented being from all backgrounds, races, and communities to help brands find and recruit deserving creators for their marketing campaigns. He provides the right exposure to them through his minority-led agency Syzygy Social’s marketing campaigns.