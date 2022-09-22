Snow Teeth Whitening Reviews (Legit Or Hoax) - Is Snow Teeth Whitening Safe? Does Snow Teeth Whitening Work? Read Before You Buy!

Importance of Teeth Whitening:

Smile is one of the first things people notice about you and the best tool you have for welcoming them into your life. The brightness of the smile is related to how whiten the teeth are. Therefore regular whitening procedure is needed o maintain the white and bright teeth. White teeth can be hard to achieve and maintain with all the foods and drinks we consume each day. In addition, smoking and neglecting regular home oral hygiene also contribute to the yellowing of teeth. Teeth whitening is technically considered a cosmetic procedure, it should be taken seriously by everyone. There are two main ways to obtain the necessary materials to begin brightening your smile. One is to buy over-the-counter products, which have a lower dose of active ingredients and can sometimes cause sensitivity. You can also meet with your dentist to have them carefully examine your dental history and current health and determine a personal whitening plan that will help you achieve the results you desire in an effective manner. Professional whitening gives you your brightest smile while also ensuring that your tooth enamel is protected, making this the preferred option of all dental professionals.

There are numerous advantages that you can obtained by having whiten teeth. Few of them can be pointed out as below;

Your teeth look and feel cleaner

Your teeth have a whiter appearance

Improving your self-image

Improving your self confidence

Makes you look younger

Gets you ready for a special event

Gives you a great looking smile

After doing the teeth whitening treatment it is important to adhere to several habits to prevent the re-staining of the teeth. Some of them are;

Avoid foods and beverages that cause stains. Sugary drinks, including sports drinks, tea, red wine, coffee, tea, hard candy, tomato sauce and berries are all likely to cause your teeth to stain.

Avoiding these can help you avoid teeth discoloration.

Always use a straw. When you do drink beverages, using a straw can help keep the stain causing liquids away from the teeth and they are less likely to stain.

Avoid all tobacco use. Smoking tobacco can discolor your teeth. Eliminate it if you want to keep your teeth looking bright and white.

Practice good oral hygiene. Brushing and flossing your teeth and using mouthwash can all help prevent your teeth from staining? Floss your teeth once a day to help remove plaque build-up

Eat certain foods. There are certain foods that can help clean the surfaces of your teeth and are beneficial to help fight harmful bacteria in the mouth. Include foods like pears, apples, celery, cucumbers and cauliflower to keep your teeth clean naturally.

Use a whitening toothpaste. Use a toothpaste with whitening properties in conjunction with good oral hygiene habits. These toothpastes are specially formulated to remove stains from the surface of the teeth and keep them under control.

There are many products in the market that you can easily buy and use to whiten your teeth. But it is always important to find the best safe and recommended products and always use what are recommended by your dentists.

Snow Teeth Whitening:

Snow Teeth Whitening kit is an at home wireless teeth whitening kit manufactured in the USA. Dr. Brian Harris, a well-known dentist and his team has developed this product after doing years of extensive scientific researches. SNOW Teeth Whitening is suitable for all types of teeth, no matter the degree of stain or discoloration.

How to use Snow Teeth Whitening?

The Snow Teeth Whitening is comes as a kit which contains 3 main components.

Wireless LED Accelerating Mouthpiece

Whitening Wands

Extra Strength Whitening Serum

Although, it has 3 parts it is an easy to use kit which can be used by anyone. Other than these three components the kit will contain a user-friendly manual and a charger for the LED mouthpiece. First you need to brush and clean your teeth. It is better if you can use the snow whitening toothpaste which comes in different flavors like minty fresh flavor or soothing lavender mint blend flavor to get the best results from the whitening kit. Then you have to apply the teeth whitening serum. It is best you take extra care so that the whitening serum does not touch other areas like your tongue, lips, or gums. So, you need to be careful when applying the whitening serum. Then you need to plug the LED light into your device and put the mouthpiece in. Keep the light in for 10-30 minutes (time varies based on your desired whiteness). This can be connected to your smart phone. After the teeth whitening treatment, you may simply rinse the mouthpiece and safely store it back in its box. Make sure you wash it properly otherwise it will harbor numerous bacteria which will cause health problems in future uses.

Further details regarding the components in this can be illustrated as below.

Extra Strength Whitening Serum

The serum is free of any potential allergens such as gluten and does not contain any harmful ingredients. The kit comes with three standard whitening serum applicators and an extra-strength whitening serum applicator. The users should begin with using the standard one to prevent any harmful side effect. Its concentration in whitening active ingredients is between six to ten percent. If you feel your teeth have serious stains or discoloration, you may want to try the extra whitening serum. The active ingredient concentration in this one is almost double compared to the standard serum.

Wireless Mouthpiece

The wireless system is a newly launched kit. It allows you to multi-task since now you don’t have to plug it into a device. The dual LED light will automatically turn on while the mouthpiece is stored away and charging. This is how it self-sanitizes. The self-sanitizing feature is a breakthrough. The wireless mouthpiece is also waterproof. You can wear it while taking a shower and minimize the time it takes you to get ready for work. No foreign objects or any other harmful materials should enter your mouth. This ensures maximum safety while using the product, especially for people with sensitive teeth or those with crowns and braces.

The manufacture recommends to use this nine minutes daily which is very convenient.

Who can use Snow Teeth Whitening?

This system can be used by anyone, no matter if they have special conditions or tooth type. Even the most sensitive of people will pleasantly discover that the SNOW Teeth Whitening Kits will deliver what they promise. But it is advisable to contact your dentist if you are highly sensitive before using this product.

Ingredients in Snow Teeth Whitening?

The main ingredient in the Snow Teeth Whitening serum can be mentioned as below.

Hydrogen peroxide

Carbamide peroxide

Glycerol

Sodium bicarbonate

Carbomer

Potassium nitrate

Peppermint oil

As you can see, this is a vegan and gluten-free formula, so those very particular about their diet should find no issues with it. With these ingredients, you should have a fighting chance when it comes to lifting persistent stains, such as wine stains, soda stains, coffee stains, and even those caused by antibiotics and tobacco. As these ingredients are 100% natural the side effects caused by this serum are very low and it is 100% safe to use.

Is the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit Effective?

There are many great attributes to using an at-home teeth whitening system. You can multi-task and do it while you get other chores done. Plus, it takes only nine minutes.

It is suitable for all types of teeth and is simple to apply. Results can be seen fast. Overall, you may save yourself a considerable amount of money, time, and energy for a top-rated outcome.

Are Snow Teeth Whitening Kits Effective?

There are numerous products to choose from when it comes to whiter teeth. They are easier to use and don’t require you to make a significant investment as you would when visiting a dentist. However, many of these products are not what they were cracked up to be. When it comes to using a whitening product, you must be extra cautious. Besides the cosmetic effect, the product you use should be of the highest standards of safety and hygiene. A nice way of filtering out a good product out of thousands of products available in the market is having a look at their customer comments and see if they would recommend using it or not. The SNOW Teeth Whitening System has thousands of positive reviews and is safe for sensitive teeth. To top it off, many famous artists and influencers support SNOW Teeth Whitening System as it offers high-quality results in an amazingly small amount of time for just a small price.

Key Benefits of Snow Teeth Whitening (pros):

The advantages of Snow Teeth Whitening outweigh the benefits of conventional and traditional teeth whitening kits and methods available. Snow Teeth Whitening can be named as the most effective and highest quality product available today to whiten your teeth. The benefits of the Snow Teeth Whitening can be summarized as follows;

Suitable for all tooth types

Can achieve professional-grade results in a very short period of time

People with special conditions, such as braces or crowns, may also use the product effectively

Has dual light therapy - Blue LED light for teeth whitening and red LED light for supporting healthy gums.

Great value for money

High effectiveness

No discomfort, even to the most sensitive types of teeth

Very easy and hassle-free to use

Effective even for the most persistent stains or discoloration

Saves a lot of time and energy you would otherwise spend on professional treatments

Money-back guarantee in case you are not completely satisfied with the result

Product warranty is valid for five years

Easy to follow instructions and online support

Safe for sensitive teeth

And the most advantage of this product is up to now there are no reported complaints against this. Therefore, this product can be recommended without any hesitation.

Cons of Snow Teeth Whitening:

Using the Snow Teeth Whitening requires some patience as the effects can take a few months for one to get optimum results

Snow Teeth Whitening is only available online

More expensive than other whitening products in the market

Shipping of the product may take longer than expected

Snow Teeth Whitening Reviews:

Many people all over the world have used this product. Based on the consumer reports they are highly satisfied with the outputs they obtained by using this product. As proven by the stage of manufacturing testing this product is 100% safe to use and no harmful side effects have resulted.

According to the 12.3k Snow Teeth Whitening reviews this product can be rated with Five Stars.

One reviewer stated that Snow Teeth Whitening is easy to use and convenient. He just put the mouthpiece in place and enjoy TV or reading without any wires. Again: Easy! He finally said that they are amazed at the results. Another reviewer stated that after first use his teeth were at a 7. Now after the 3 or 4th treatment it’s gone down to a 5. Definitely works well. According to another reviewer’s comment he loves Snow!!! He has been using it for 3 days and he already sees results. His teeth have changed at least 3 shades whiter already.

Based on these customer reviews Snow Teeth Whitening can be recommended as a highly effective teeth whitening product. The most important thing is among this number of users the official website does not get any negative feedback yet.

Snow Teeth Whitening Price:

Even though Snow Teeth Whitening is a one-of-a-kind highly recommended teeth whitening kit by the dentists, the price is very reasonable and affordable. Discounts and considerable price reductions for bulk purchases are always associated with this product. If you become a subscriber among over one million subscribers you will get special discount.

The price of one kit containing Wireless LED Accelerating Mouthpiece, Whitening Wands, and Extra Strength Whitening Serum is about $149. You will get one kit free when you buy one kit. If you buy two kits it will cost only $250. If you buy 4 kits it will cost only $499. It is important to note that you will get free shipping with the orders above $99. To get the best results it is recommended to buy the kit with the one year of snow teeth whitening wands and the whitening toothpaste which will cost only $288. Other than that Snow teeth whitening gives discounts for the discount codes. In there you will get $20 off your order of $100 or more with code 20OFF.

It is important to note that unlike many other products this product is delivered to countries except the USA like the UK, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and many more.

Additionally, Snow Teeth Whitening is safe and effective for all consumers. The manufacturers recommend a 30-day money-back guarantee to the customers who do not achieve their desired goals within this period. You will receive a full refund from the company after deducting the shipping charges.

The above discounts and offers are subject to both availabilities of stock and time of order. Therefore, be mindful to carefully go over the timely discounts available for Snow Teeth Whitening every time you visit the website.

How to Order Snow Teeth Whitening:

Snow Teeth Whitening is only available online as there is no offline store. Ordering your OWN Snow Teeth Whitening kit is a hassle-free and simple process. The only you have to do is to visit the official website of the product and contact the product owner. Information on Snow Teeth Whitening retail parks and deals, such as prices, discounts, offers as well as latest developed features are available on the official website. You only need to follow four simple steps to get your own Snow Teeth Whitening at your doorstep:

Complete shipping information, such as your name, email address, phone number, home address, city, country, etc

Choose the number of Snow Teeth Whitening kits you intend to buy and add them to your shopping cart.

Choose the payment method and enter card details.

Take timely offers available at the time of order and confirm the order!

Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, or any other retail store. However, the purchase of genuine products is guaranteed only by contacting the product owner from the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q. How do I use SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit?

The mouthpiece can plug into a variety of devices. Find the appropriate plug and plug in the mouthpiece. Brush your teeth and apply serum to the front of teeth. It may take a few turns for the serum to come out the first time. Apply using the brush at the top of each tooth and brushing down towards the bottom of the tooth.[Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]Place the mouthpiece in your mouth and wrap lips loosely around the device. Use for 9 to 30 minutes. Remove the mouthpiece (you may also spit out excess saliva here), unplug, and rinse with water. You may also use a gentle hand soap on the device for extra cleaning. Dry off, replace into holder, and store.[Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]Use once a day for 21 days, then for touch ups as needed after - we recommend two times a week at least.[Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]There are two strengths of serum in the kit, regular and maximum strength. This allows you to customize the level of whitening to your liking.

Q. How do I clean the mouthpiece?

Remove the mouthpiece after use, unplug, and rinse with water. You may also use a gentle hand soap on the device for extra cleaning. Dry off, replace into holder, and store.

Q. How do I avoid too much saliva when whitening?

Too much saliva during the whitening process can be a hassle. Everyone is different and produces different amounts of saliva. The easiest thing to do if you find yourself with too much is simply remove the mouthpiece and spit. Relaxing during the process may help reduce excessive saliva, as well as keeping the tongue relaxed and back in the mouth.

Q. Can I use while pregnant or breastfeeding?

While our products are safe while pregnant or breastfeeding, we always recommend speaking with your doctor first.

Q. Can I whiten my teeth even if I had some dental work done?

SNOW was developed to whiten natural enamel. Surface staining may be lifted from non-natural enamel using SNOW on dental fillings, crowns, and veneers, but the original shade of the dental work will not be changed.

Q. Is Snow a Legitimate Company?

Although many consumers have been dissatisfied with Snow’s products, that doesn’t make them an illegitimate company. They are an established brand that continues to sell products to customers.

The truth is, they are a legit business and not a scam. Despite there being a lawsuit that questions the integrity of Snow’s products, they are a legal business.

Q. Am I Covered by the Snow Lawsuit?

This suit states that Snow violates New York’s General Business Law. Therefore, it represents New York residents who bought the at-home whitening kit, the wired teeth whitening light, and the accelerating LED mouthpiece within the statute of limitations time frame.

Contacts:

The team of manufacturers are happy to answer any questions through 24/7 online support via the chat function on their website. Alternatively, you can also reach out to them at support@trysnow.com. If you prefer to actually hear a human voice, give them a call at 1-888-991-2796, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arizona time.

Conclusion:

SNOW Teeth Whitening System is reputable and has invested in scientific research to offer the best of products. All kits are self-sanitized, come with a dual-LED light feature to keep sensitive teeth and gums healthy, and have a waterproof mouthpiece. Among the numerous teeth whitening products you may be able to access, this one stands out. Though it may not be the cheapest one, it does offer value-for-money.

