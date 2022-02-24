Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Snac A’tac Welcomes The New Amigo In Town From The Cornado Family

This corny, crunchy yet light snack is perfect for times when you have a craving for something tasty and spicy. Whether you’re with friends, on a solo snack and binge session, or just looking for a quick energy boost after a long day at work – the Cornado Rosemary Garlic from Snac A’tac will be your perfect companion.

Snac A’tac

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 2:38 pm

Snac A’tac just launched the newest flavour in its Cornado range of snacks for your next party, or snack session. Welcome the newest amigo in the family – the Cornado Rosemary Garlic.

This one comes wiith a blast of classy flavours we’ve all come to love since we’ve had our first bite of herby and delish slice of garlic bread or the classic margherita pizza laden with herbs.

Infused with delightful flavours and a rich aroma of Rosemary, this irresistibly savoury snack will linger on your taste buds for more time than you’d realise as we did.

The Rosemary Garlic’s delicious blast of flavours is accompanied with a high nutritional value, necessary vitamins, dietary fibre and iron to make your snack session even more superb and fantastic or shall we say corn-tastic.

Made with high-grade ingredients using Zero Trans Fat, Gluten-free, and naturally-sourced Rock Salt, the Cornado Rosemary Garlic is a rich source of energy, and calcium containing 5gm of protein and zero cholesterol.

The Cornado range of snacks offers the goodness of corn with a crackling crunch that is satisfying, tasty and healthy, making it irresistible to put down letting you eat as much as you want without feeling oily or over. Making Cornado’s success evident as a product that you can keep enjoying for as long and as many times as you want. Turning your cravings and guilty pleasure into a #GuiltFree satisfaction.

Offering a variety of flavours and packaging options that caters to every customer’s choice and palate.

“Today’s average consumer has a highly developed taste preference influenced by rich global flavours, with local and global interwoven to a point that the consumer has travelled far beyond the age-old masala flavours and is now always exploring something new.

There are too many snacks on the market but very few are focusing on the consumer’s health and providing better standards by still offering sub-standard quality to Indian markets despite being an Indian brand. To build a strong connect between people and products we believe the only way is to think long-term by keeping Quality Control measures in place that ensure the same taste and level our customers can keep enjoying.” as taken from a statement by Mr. Shrenik Chaudhary, Director of Snac A’tac.

Don’t let your group sessions go without the crunchy goodness of corn and all the irresistible flavours. Simply order the Cornado Rosemary Garlic for your next shindig whether it’s a movie night, uno card game, jam sessions or a usual hang, and make it interesting with Spicy Salsa or Chipotle Sauce with Smoky chillies & Cheese mayo.

There’s always more to explore with Snac A’tac so don’t miss out on any of the flavours and order now!
https://www.amazon.in/stores/SnacAtac/page/89F24A5D-D65A-40B8-B43ED4FFAD15A9B4?ref_=ast_bln
 

