Business Spotlight

Siddhesh Dongare Wins Prestigious 'Agile Coach Of The Year' Award And Receives Industry Recognition

Siddhesh Dongare recognized as 'Agile Coach Of The Year' and applauded by industry

Advertisement

Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare
info_icon

Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare, a highly esteemed Agile coach recognized for his innovative methodologies, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Agile Coach of the Year at the India Agile Awards 2024. Organized by UNICOM, the award ceremony held in Bangalore celebrated excellence in Agile practices within the industry.

Mr. Siddhesh Dongare's award-winning approach to Agile coaching is distinguished by his deep expertise and inventive contributions. Notably, he is the inventor of Agile iteration for data mining (AIP-DM), demonstrating his commitment to developing practical solutions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness in Agile practices.

With a wealth of certifications including CAL-E®, CAL-T®, CAL-O®, PAL-EBM®, ICP-ENT®, PMI PMP®, PMI ACP®, SAFe® 5.1 Scrum Master, and Certified Lean Six Sigma practitioner, Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare exemplifies a comprehensive understanding of project management and Agile methodologies.

Advertisement

Additionally, Mr. Siddhesh Dongare is a published author recognized for his book "Shape Your Life by Changing Perspective," which emphasizes personal growth and transformation. His work has earned him accolades, including the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts in 2024.

The India Agile Awards 2024, attended by industry leaders from Accenture, Allianz Technologies, Google, Barclays, Renault Nissan (RNTBCI), and Fidelity International, recognized Siddhesh Dongare's exceptional achievements alongside other outstanding professionals in Agile coaching.

The selection process for the Agile Coach of the Year award included a comprehensive review of Mr. Siddhesh Dongare's contributions and impact within the Agile community, highlighting his dedication to fostering Agile principles and driving innovation in product and project management.

Advertisement

For more information about the India Agile Awards 2024, please visit UNICOM's official website at https://www.unicomlearning.com/2024/India_Agile_Awards/.

To learn more about Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare and his insights, visit:

https://wikitia.com/wiki/Siddhesh_Dongare

Connect with Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare on Social Media:

  1. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/agile-practitioner-coach

  2. Instagram: instagram.com/dongare_siddhesh

  3. Website: Shiftlifeperspective.com

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Repeats ‘Mangalsutra’, ‘Resources’ Remark At Aligarh Rally Amid Row
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami