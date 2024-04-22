Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare, a highly esteemed Agile coach recognized for his innovative methodologies, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Agile Coach of the Year at the India Agile Awards 2024. Organized by UNICOM, the award ceremony held in Bangalore celebrated excellence in Agile practices within the industry.
Mr. Siddhesh Dongare's award-winning approach to Agile coaching is distinguished by his deep expertise and inventive contributions. Notably, he is the inventor of Agile iteration for data mining (AIP-DM), demonstrating his commitment to developing practical solutions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness in Agile practices.
With a wealth of certifications including CAL-E®, CAL-T®, CAL-O®, PAL-EBM®, ICP-ENT®, PMI PMP®, PMI ACP®, SAFe® 5.1 Scrum Master, and Certified Lean Six Sigma practitioner, Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare exemplifies a comprehensive understanding of project management and Agile methodologies.
Additionally, Mr. Siddhesh Dongare is a published author recognized for his book "Shape Your Life by Changing Perspective," which emphasizes personal growth and transformation. His work has earned him accolades, including the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts in 2024.
The India Agile Awards 2024, attended by industry leaders from Accenture, Allianz Technologies, Google, Barclays, Renault Nissan (RNTBCI), and Fidelity International, recognized Siddhesh Dongare's exceptional achievements alongside other outstanding professionals in Agile coaching.
The selection process for the Agile Coach of the Year award included a comprehensive review of Mr. Siddhesh Dongare's contributions and impact within the Agile community, highlighting his dedication to fostering Agile principles and driving innovation in product and project management.
For more information about the India Agile Awards 2024, please visit UNICOM's official website at https://www.unicomlearning.com/2024/India_Agile_Awards/.
To learn more about Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare and his insights, visit:
https://wikitia.com/wiki/Siddhesh_Dongare
Connect with Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare on Social Media:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/agile-practitioner-coach
Instagram: instagram.com/dongare_siddhesh
Website: Shiftlifeperspective.com