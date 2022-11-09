Shreyash Shandilya launches SoulFul Musik Studio As He Celebrates A Decade Of Success At SoulFul Musik Academy

SoulFul Musik Academy, a prominent music school, has completed a decade of achievement since its inception on October 24, 2012. Shreyash Shandilya, the company's founder, launches SoulFul Musik Studio to add to the musical landscape and to celebrate this happy occasion musically. SoulFul Musik Academy has always provided the best training and education. And now, through its newest initiative, SoulFul Musik Studio gives every music enthusiast a new platform to showcase their talent and win over people's hearts.

Journey as a founder

Shreyash Shandilya, born and brought up in the small town of Banka, North Bihar, has been a music aficionado since he was in school. He relocated to Mumbai as a teenager to pursue his musical goals. He received training from Ustaad Mehboob Khan and his fellow disciples to learn the best music. After having excellent training, he gave it his utmost to get a break into the industry. Shreyash puts a lot of effort into his profession and never gives up. Therefore, even after countless setbacks, failures, and rejections, he never gave up and eventually became a man adorned by everyone in the nation.

Shreyash’s contribution to Music

Shreyash Shandiliya has undoubtedly led to his aspirations and has always celebrated life in a musical style. As a result, he desired others to understand and appreciate music in the most beautiful way possible. It inspired him to establish his music academy, SoulFul Musik Academy, which has assisted thousands of students from all backgrounds and walks of life in learning music at affordable rates and flexible timings. Even those below the poverty line can receive free training at the academy, along with accommodation and food. Additionally, he provided a stage for the most accomplished musicians to make their debuts at the Mumbai-based HS Musik Company, established in 2017.

Later, Shreyash understood that releasing a music record requires lots of work and technical assistance. As a result, not all prospective artists can access it. That gave him the idea to launch SoulFul Musik Studio, a place where anyone can have their original songs and covers released in the best possible quality and at the most affordable prices.

The vision of the Studio

Shreyash Shandilya aims to hold the hands of budding musicians until they realise their goals. To help everyone from the conception stage to the release of any cover or original music, he creates SoulFul Musik Studio. The studio's main goals are to provide a platform for videos, covers and original music of all genres, as well as to handle everything from music programming through release. It gives all types of music launches a one-stop studio.

In the current cutthroat environment, having an opportunity to fulfil ambitions of releasing a cover or original is extremely challenging, but Shreyash Shandilya aims to simplify the process by establishing SoulFul Musik Studio, which invites and assists all aspiring musicians in achieving and living their dreams.