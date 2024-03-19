Even in the COVID-19 pandemic situation in 2021, when the borders of each country were blocked, an online Crusade of the Word was held. Requests for exchanges from other denominations to learn the Word flooded in, and an MOU for Word exchange was signed with 443 churches in Korea and 9,462 churches in 77 countries overseas. . In particular, 1,382 churches in 38 overseas countries changed their signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony after the exchange of words.