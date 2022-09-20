Satisfy Your Wanderlust With Roma Jani's Travel Stories

Imagine waking up to a beautiful scene that resembles your dream destination. Does it feel reassuring? However, the dreary lifestyle and other obligations don't usually allow us to go on vacation. But, that doesn't mean you can't treat your eyes to beautiful scenery. And if you are looking for some amazing travel content, Roma Jani has got you covered!



Yes, the influencer is a fashion diva, and you might know her for the jaw-dropping looks that she creates using her fashionableness. But, Roma Jani is also an avid traveller and likes exploring different places and properties. How can we say that so confidently? Well, her Instagram is proof.

Speaking of which, we have listed a few places where Roma Jani was seen enjoying her 'I am a Traveller mood'. The influencer has toured the desert beauty of Rajasthan, where she was spotted wandering in the magnificent palaces of Udaipur. She has also explored Delhi, street by street and been to Goa too. Roma Jani loves adventure, and her trek reels to cruise-trip photos validate that.



Not only does the influencer like visiting famous destinations, but she also loves staying at deluxe, cosy, and stunning properties. During her trip to Udaipur, Roma Jani stayed at the elegant hotel, The Oberoi Udaivilas. She has also mellowed out at different resorts across the country like VITS Kamats (Silvassa), Monteria Resort, Crystal Homes, The Forest Club Resort, and many more. To conclude, we would say that Roma Jani's feed is a hotspot of both fashion and travel content.



Sharing her experience of travelling to different places, Roma Jani says, "Seeing these surreal views makes me feel whole. There's something different about travelling; it helps me connect with myself. I will keep travelling."



Roma Jani is originally loved for her peculiar fashion sense. Even while exploring these places, she carried her style everywhere. From dressing traditionally in temples to acing the chic western look on cruises, she is a true fashion enthusiast. For more such fashion and travel content, you can follow Roma Jani on Instagram.