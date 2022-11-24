RU58841 Before & After Guide: How It Works, Dosing & Hair Loss Results

Can you trust RU58841 before and after photos? Is the evidence there anecdotally and scientifically to support the claims that it can dramatically slow, stop, or even reverse hair loss?

In this full review I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about using RU58841.

We will talk about RU58841 hair loss results, and how it works to achieve them. What is actually realistic?

Plus, I will tell you how to apply RU58841. More than that though, I’ll tell you the dosage you should be using, the frequency of using it, and for how long to get the best results.

There are also some potential problems with using RU58841. Many don’t talk about them, but I will cover the potential androgenic side effects you could face as well.

All that and I will also tell you exactly where you can buy high-purity RU58841 to experiment with right now.

What Is RU58841 And Is It A Hair Loss Treatment?

To understand what RU58841 is, we have to delve into the history of its development a bit.

What amazed me is that despite decades of looking for hair loss treatments, the options are still pretty limited. For a start, a lot of them have androgenic side effects.

That’s why I’m a little surprised that RU58841 still hasn’t been through full Phase III human clinical trials as a hair loss treatment.

RU58841 was created back in the early 1970s by French scientists. They developed it as a potential treatment for prostate cancer.

The idea was that it could be topically applied, and be absorbed into the skin to have very localized effects that targeted the prostate area.

However, the initial trials concluded that it didn’t have any effect on the prostate. So it was ditched as a cancer treatment.

But what was noted during the human trials is that nearly all the male subjects in the trials reported an increase in hair growth in the areas where the cream was applied. Some had apparently even started applying it to their head because they realized it could stimulate hair growth there.

Due to this, a company called ProStraken bought the rights to the chemical and renamed it PSK3841.

According to the documentation I’ve read, it went through phase 2 trials (animal studies), with plans laid out for human trials and then a commercial launch to the global market in 2010.

But it never happened. The company still own the rights, but no further work seems to have been done; nothing has been published, and it all seems to have gone quiet.

How RU58841 Works

So you can only get RU58841 hair loss treatments on the grey market. Reconstructed from the original formula, they are exactly the same as what’s been tested.

To understand how it works, we have to understand the steps to hair loss:

Over time, testosterone increasingly converts to DHT. This is done via a conversion to something called 6-alpha-reducatase. Although you need DHT, increasing levels start to cause the symptoms of baldness. The DHT binds to androgen receptors in the hair follicles in increasing quantities over time. This starts to trigger a series of events that eventually modifies gene function. Scientists are still not actually clear how or why this happens, but the end result is the alteration of the hair growth cycle. The anagen phase of the hair growth cycle, the hair loss phase, starts to lengthen. That means the hair has less time to grow and is shorter, thinner, and generally weaker. Eventually, this overwhelms the hair follicle’s ability to grow hair and the follicle basically dies.

RU58841 works for hair loss by being topically applied. Although we still unclear exactly what it does, it’s been shown to counter the effects of DHT.

It stops DHT binding to the androgen receptors in hair follicles. Over time, this builds up and allows the hair growth cycle and follicles stabilize and even recover.

This cellular recovery can be so good that hair growth actually starts to be stronger than it has ever been in that individual previously.

RU58841 Results: What’s Realistic?

So what are the realistic RU58841 results you can expect, and over what length of time?

Let’s first take a look at all the key facts you need to know about the results it produces:

RU58841 is an anti-androgenic

You don’t have to take it orally as a general supplement

It doesn’t produce androgenic side effects across the body

It topically applied nature targets the scalp

It encourages a return to normal follicular regrowth

RU58841 encourages the normalization of the length of the anagen cycle

RU58841 stops DHT binding to androgen receptors in the scalp

It does not block, or alter, DHT and testosterone production

Now let’s look at what’s realistic, and over what length of time you can get results. I’ll draw on my own experiences here to help.

First, you will definitely see a slowdown in hair loss. Even if it doesn’t stop, after about six months you will see it slow to a crawl. It can delay total hair loss by years if used regularly.

Second, even if you don’t see regrowth, you can see a complete halting of hair loss while you use RU58841.

Third, in more than 70% of cases it appears that hair loss reverses. That means you will start to see thicker and longer regrowth, and even fresh hair growth from previously dormant follicles.

I’ll also add to this that many people find it best to mix treatments for the best results.

Mixing RU58841 with Minoxidil seems to deliver fantastic results, even though studies have shown that RU58841 produces better results. It seems that the combo hits things from different angles to deliver a better overall effect.

Just be aware that if you are using minoxidil topically you are going to experience more side effects, both general ones it’s known to produce, and also a larger chance of having androgenic side effects.

Does The Science Back Up The Claims Around RU58841 Hair Loss Results?

Generally, there’s not a lot of science I can talk about in relation to RU58841 hair loss growth results.

As I’ve already explained, this is never been through full human trials. There have been very limited ones done, even those are few in number.

Some animal studies have also been completed. But the picture is still mainly anecdotal.

One study did look at whether RU58841 and Finasteride really works, and how they worked in comparison. The study was completed on balding, middle-aged monkeys. Although not the same species as us, the type of monkey chosen also suffered from androgenic male pattern baldness.

The Journal of dermatology publish the results. They looked for visual signs of follicular recovery, the strength of the hair by comparison before and after, and serum level changes in DHT and other androgens.

The Finasteride group was found to recover hair follicles at a rate of 88%. That’s incredibly high. A normalizing of the anagen cycle was observed as well.

In the RU58841 group, the recovering hair follicle rate was 103%, with a full normalization of the anagen cycle.

Further, it was also tested and confirmed that Finasteride had androgenic effects in the body; decreasing both DHT and testosterone levels. RU58841 effects on the levels of these hormones were found to be negligible by comparison.

There are several studies out there like this, on monkeys, mice, and very limited in small-scale human experiments.

Putting everything together, along with the anecdotal evidence from people talking online after using this for years, and it does appear that RU58841 has no effect particularly on androgens, and can have a significant effect on hair growth.

Be Wary Of RU58841 Before And After Photos You See Online

Just a quick note to tell you that you should be very wary of RU58841 before and after photos, and big claims you might see online.

This stuff really does work. In more than 50% of cases it actually creates strong regrowth in previously dormant follicles. But it won’t work well for everyone, which may be why it’s never gone to market.

The only way to know is to buy some and try yourself. That way you will be able to work out if it is right for you.

How To Apply RU58841 & Dosing Guide

RU58841 should be applied topically. It’s best to use a liquid rather than a cream, because it works into the scalp easier.

These are the steps you need to take:

1. Put on some rubber gloves for the process. You will need to do this daily and I would suggest at night before you go to bed.

2. Wash your hair and dry. 30 minutes later apply a conservative amount of RU58841 liquid. Focus on the particularly bad areas of the scalp.

3. Initially you may wish to do it twice daily, but don’t do that for more than three months. Then step down to doing it daily, and see where you are up to 6 months.

In terms of dosing, everything points to 5% dose density being ideal. Below it, you will not get the optimum results, and above it significantly doesn’t seem to deliver any additional speed or growth benefits.

So how long should you use RU58841 for?

Everything points to a minimum usage length of six months. At that point, using it daily, you should see results.

But even if you don’t, don’t give up at that point. Run it for a full year. If after a year nothing is happening, then it’s not working for you.

Overall, my advice is to start using it twice per day for three months. Then drop to once per day for three months and see how things have changed (take before and after photos of yourself from multiple angles).

If the results are poor, continue using it once per day for another six months to see if the effects build up.

If the results are good, then drop to using it every 2-3 days just to maintain the results you are obtaining.

RU58841 Vs Finasteride

We have basically already covered a comparison between RU58841 Vs Finasteride in the discussion on scientific study evidence.

Finasteride produces far larger amounts of side effects, both androgenic, and general. Swollen lips, dry skin, and depletion problems are all common.

RU58841 does not have the side effects. Because it’s topically applied, and only gently over time effects the androgen receptors in the hair follicles, it’s very mild and targeted.

Where You Can Buy High-Purity RU58841 Right Now

The problem with all grey market chemicals right now is the supply issues. The pandemic, shipping, the fact that China banned the manufacturer of most grey market chemicals (including SARMs, but oddly not racetams), has meant a real problem with supply of good quality chemicals.

However, RU58841 liquid, at the exact dosage level I’ve talked about (5%), is available from a very reputable seller.

Chemyo is currently selling it at just $69.99 for 50 mL dropper bottle of liquid. It’s not alcohol liquid either, it’s propylene glycol, so it won’t dry out your scalp.

The total dose works out at 5% volume, and is perfect for using in the way I described in this guide.

Overall then, as a conclusion to this RU58841 review, you should try this stuff out. But you will need to try it for a year, using it as I described, to see if it can work for you.

