Roshan Mahant, a Senior Technical Consultant at LaunchIT Corp, has recently been recognized in the category of Enterprise Platform Implementation Solution Architect - 2024, Texas, United States by Business Mint Nationwide Awards. With over 15 years of experience in technical consulting, Roshan has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results, strategic thinking, and innovative problem-solving skills throughout his career.
Roshan's expertise lies in holistic analysis, systems integration, architecture design, application development, and strategic consulting to automate and transform critical governance functions. He has played a pivotal role in spearheading the digital evolution of key business processes across various state agencies, including business tax systems, medical board oversight, gaming control, and nursing licensing.
As a skilled software development professional, Roshan possesses extensive experience in software system engineering for e-governance enterprise platforms, enterprise applications, data integration/migration, cloud computing, and project management. His role involves gathering requirements, analysing, designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining enterprise software solutions while adhering to high-security standards and best practices.
Roshan's hands-on experience with cloud technologies, particularly AWS, has enabled him to architect and deploy scalable and secure cloud solutions for government agencies. His contributions have been instrumental in applying enterprise application and security standards across various boards and agencies, ensuring compliance and efficiency in their operations.
Roshan's educational background includes a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical from Nagpur University in 1998 and a Master of Technology in CAD/CAM from the same university in 2010. He is also a member of prestigious organizations such as IEEE, IETE, and IOSD, further showcasing his dedication to professional development and excellence.
Throughout his career, Roshan has been recognized for his contributions and achievements, including receiving the International Achievers’ Award and the National Level Paper Presentation Award. He has also participated in prestigious events such as Globee Awards, Hackathons, and Datathons, demonstrating his passion for innovation and collaboration in the tech community.
In terms of professional experience, Roshan has held key roles in various organizations, including the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), Business Tax System (BTS), Iowa Board of Nursing (IBON), Iowa Board of Medicine (IBM), Iowa Board of Dental (IDB), Principal Financial Group (PFG), Access Technology, LVP College, and KDK College. His roles have ranged from software architect and developer to director and head of department, showcasing his versatility and leadership capabilities across different domains.
At MGCB, Roshan served as an Amanda Solution Architect/Admin, where he played a crucial role in implementing charitable gaming licensing in the state of Michigan. Similarly, at BTS in San Jose, CA, he worked as an Amanda Developer/Admin/Portal, contributing to the development and maintenance of business tax systems and public portal applications.
Roshan's experience extends to roles in educational institutions such as Access Technology and LVP College, where he served as a director and head of department, respectively. His passion for empowering individuals with technical knowledge and expertise has been evident throughout his career, reflecting his commitment to education and mentorship.
Overall, Roshan Mahant's career journey exemplifies a relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and leadership in the field of technical consulting and software engineering. His contributions to enterprise platform implementation and e-governance solutions have made a significant impact on government agencies and organizations, earning him well-deserved recognition and accolades in the industry.