Entrepreneur Rohit More has been honored with the prestigious Mother Teresa International Award in the category of Distinguished Young Industrialist, joining the ranks of illustrious recipients like Rajiv Gandhi, Hillary Clinton, and Lata Mangeshkar. This accolade recognizes his exceptional contributions to the industrial sector, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.
Hailing from Kolkata, India, Rohit More's journey to success is a testament to his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit. Starting from scratch, he built his own brand, Aristocrat Rainwear, and Just School Enterprise, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the business world. As the owner of these thriving enterprises and a Director at Dollar Garments, Rohit's leadership and vision have propelled his ventures to new heights.
Rohit's brands boast associations with esteemed celebrities like sports icons Bhaichung Bhutia and Deepak Singh Hudda, as well as acclaimed actors Ranveer Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, underscoring his commitment to quality and excellence.
Educated at Julien Day School and the University of Calcutta, with further studies in Advanced Management at IIM Kolkata, Rohit's educational background laid the groundwork for his success. However, his impact extends beyond business, as he actively participates in various business and social platforms, advocating for positive change in society.
As a former columnist for leading publications and a fervent advocate for youth empowerment, Rohit's philanthropic endeavors focus on providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children. Through partnerships with organizations like Wings and Lok Sanskriti, he has donated school bags and educational kits to over 5000 children, embodying his belief in education for all.
Rohit More's receipt of the Mother Teresa International Award underscores his commitment to social responsibility and collective growth. His journey from entrepreneur to philanthropist serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the transformative power of dedication and compassion in making a difference in society.