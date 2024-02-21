Business Spotlight

Rohit More: A Beacon Of Hope And Service - Honored Recipient Of The Mother Teresa International Award

Rohit More: Inspiring Change and Compassion - Recognized for Outstanding Service with Mother Teresa International Award

Spotlight Desk
Spotlight Desk

February 21, 2024

Rohit More: A Beacon Of Hope And Service - Honored Recipient Of The Mother Teresa International Award
info-icon

Entrepreneur Rohit More has been honored with the prestigious Mother Teresa International Award in the category of Distinguished Young Industrialist, joining the ranks of illustrious recipients like Rajiv Gandhi, Hillary Clinton, and Lata Mangeshkar. This accolade recognizes his exceptional contributions to the industrial sector, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

info-icon

Hailing from Kolkata, India, Rohit More's journey to success is a testament to his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit. Starting from scratch, he built his own brand, Aristocrat Rainwear, and Just School Enterprise, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the business world. As the owner of these thriving enterprises and a Director at Dollar Garments, Rohit's leadership and vision have propelled his ventures to new heights.

info-icon

Rohit's brands boast associations with esteemed celebrities like sports icons Bhaichung Bhutia and Deepak Singh Hudda, as well as acclaimed actors Ranveer Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, underscoring his commitment to quality and excellence.

info-icon

Educated at Julien Day School and the University of Calcutta, with further studies in Advanced Management at IIM Kolkata, Rohit's educational background laid the groundwork for his success. However, his impact extends beyond business, as he actively participates in various business and social platforms, advocating for positive change in society.

info-icon

As a former columnist for leading publications and a fervent advocate for youth empowerment, Rohit's philanthropic endeavors focus on providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children. Through partnerships with organizations like Wings and Lok Sanskriti, he has donated school bags and educational kits to over 5000 children, embodying his belief in education for all.

info-icon

Rohit More's receipt of the Mother Teresa International Award underscores his commitment to social responsibility and collective growth. His journey from entrepreneur to philanthropist serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the transformative power of dedication and compassion in making a difference in society.

https://www.facebook.com/rohit.more.735?mibextid=2JQ9oc

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement