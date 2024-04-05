M. Rezaul Hassan, The CEO of REVE Chat, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the upcoming industry event. "We are thrilled to be a part of this gathering, which brings together key decision-makers from India's as well as different regions’ leading enterprises. We are going to showcase REVE Chat’s AI-powered Chatbot solution bundled with our winning Live Chat platform. We will demonstrate how it changes the way enterprises communicate with their customers on a wide variety of sales channels.”