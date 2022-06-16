Red Alert!: must have tokens within 2022; Gnox Token (GNOX) and Avalanche (AVAX)

With Bitcoin consolidating at a critical support level, the market is heating up to break out in either direction. As the uncertainty continues to linger, it’s an ideal time to take entries in some high-potential projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Gnox (GNOX). Backed by strong fundamentals and talented teams, these tokens may skyrocket at the first sign of reversal. Let’s take a closer look at what they offer to the crypto space.

Avalanche (AVAX)

With a revolutionary consensus offering unmatched decentralization, Avalanche enables anyone to create custom assets and applications tailor-made for specific tasks. Developers can benefit from the high scalability and low transaction cost of a blockchain that combines energy efficiency with robustness. Using Avalanche’s C-Chain, one can easily port over dApps from the Ethereum Network. Thousands of subnets make up Avalanche, thus facilitating interoperability between multiple blockchains with a high throughput rate.

Unlike ETH, the native token AVAX has a fixed supply, which creates scarcity. It is utilized to pay for the creation of blockchains, fees for minting assets, and transaction fees in the primary network. As a result, the total supply keeps reducing, given the deflationary feature of the token. Furthermore, staking offers up to 11% returns, making it an excellent long-term investment with minimum risks.

Gnox (GNOX)

Built on a fast and scalable Binance Smart Chain, Gnox is a multichain protocol that offers “Yield farming as a service” to investors. The ecosystem derives value from the community by applying a 10% tax on each buy/sell transaction. A significant portion of these funds is allocated by DeFi experts to safe liquidity pools, averaging between 20-80% APYs. Rewards generated from pooled assets will be redistributed to GNOX token holders.

The treasury also supports a buy-back event to maintain the underlying value of the token, regardless of market conditions. As an investor, you just have to buy and hold GNOX to reap rewards higher than any interest-bearing product in traditional finance. It lowers the entry barrier for new users by taking the guesswork out of the equation. Those with even a limited understanding of DeFi landscape can benefit from yield farming rewards by using Gnox. The project is in the early stage of development, and the team is confident about rolling out more features in the upcoming quarters.

