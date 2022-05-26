Reaching The Stars - The Tale Of Ace Actor Mrityunjay Pandey 

"If you’re bored with life – you don’t get up every morning with a burning desire to do things – you don’t have enough goals." –Lou Holtz

Passion drives human lives today. It is one of the most essential components to making a contented life. We have seen ample examples where passion has driven people to touch unimaginable heights. One such driven person is Mrityunjay Pandey. Born with a childhood dream to make it big in the tinsel town, the man is being noticed for his great acting, dialogue delivery and passion.

"Getting in front of the silver screen was my childhood dream. It is indeed true that when you want something with passion, the universe transpires with you to make it happen", says Mrityunjay Pandey in a statement.

As he steps closer to acquiring fame in the tinsel town, light is set to shade the failures and give wings to his actions. The perseverance, dedication and devotion of Mrityunjay Pandey is testimony of the fire in him to not give up on the kind of life he wishes to lead.

But this journey to success was much of a roller coaster ride, filled with more lows than highs. The journey started with Mrityunjay coming to Mumbai in the year 2007 to kickstart his acting career. But this tryst was harder than he could imagine. After hustling for sometime, Mrityunjay got the golden opportunity to work

under the legend Irrfan Khan. He imbibed various learnings from him and also had a movie lined up with him which never materialized due to the worsening health of the star.

Failures are essential for the sweet fruit of success, Mrityunjay also faced some of these when his movie did not succeed, this made him rethink his decision to be an actor. He began working as an EP but life had other plans for him. He went back to pursue his family business but the actor in him could not be suppressed. He did not leave acting and would practice 2 hours each day towards what gave his heart the most amount of happiness.

One day he had a conversation with his very close friend and a raging bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao about his acting journey.

He went following his advices one after the other and he began polishing his skills to take it one step further. He continued to work as an EP and began paying attention to details.

Mrityunjay spent sleepless nights brushing his skills and all this hardwork was about to bore fruit soon.

Mrityunjay got his break as the second lead of the movie called “Dedh Bigha Zameen '' and a marvellous opportunity to scale higher and never see behind. Coming from a city like Patna to the acting world has been no less than a tumultuous ride but it was Mrityunjay Pandey's passion that drove him towards the end of the tunnel.

"I am beyond thrilled to be able to become one of the select few who are able to live their passions in this life. For me acting is my home, something that I love and do to fuel my heart's desire", says Mrityunjay Pandey in a statement.

Mrityunjay Pandey is also working on a much awaited web series named Garmi under the august direction of Tigmanshu Dhulia. One of his top upcoming releases includes the movie- Lady Killer directed by Ajay Bhal which features stellar actor Arjun Kapoor. With his versatile roles coming up, his future projects are looked up to by his fans.



