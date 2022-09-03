Rajub Bhowmik— The World Meets The Most Educated Cop, Actor, Model, Educator, And Lyricist

September 2: Rajub Bhowmik is a 34-year-old Bangladeshi American actor, model, educator, and lyricist. Completing a total of ten college degrees, Mr. Bhowmik is a police sergeant in the New York City Police Department (NYPD). A 10-year veteran of the department, Dr. Rajub Bhowmik is an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Law and Police Science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice of the City University of New York. He is also a professor in the Department of Psychology at Iona University in New York, online records show.

Dr. Bhowmik, who couldn't be reached for comments, but sources familiar with his family said that at the early age of 15 years, Mr. Bhowmik and his family immigrated to the United States from Bangladesh. Around 19 years later, Dr. Rajub became one of the most educated persons in the world, with a total of ten college degrees, four master's degrees, and four doctorate degrees. He has a Masters's in National Security and Homeland Security, Masters in Science in Curriculum and Instructional Technology, Masters in Science in Psychology, and Masters in Science in Criminal Justice. Dr. Rajub has also finished a Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology, Doctorate in Education (EdD) in Leadership, Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA), and Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD). Excelling in four different doctorates in four different fields is an achievement in itself. The sole reason for stepping into different roles was to bring a difference in the lives of people.

Apart from being a police officer, Mr. Rajub has entered the role of a professor to help in shaping the lives of students. Above all, Mr. Bhowmik is committed to his career in writing unique poetry. This has become a medium to reach out to a large number of people. He has written over 500 sonnets about love, philosophy, the afterlife, nature, and politics, the Asian Age reported. Along with that, Mr. Bhowmik has also published over 20 books in many languages, which include works of research, poetry, romance, and thrillers. Apart from being a renowned poet, he is also the pioneer of the Ayna Sangeet, a brand new genre of Bangladeshi music. His mirror music, aka Ayna sangeet, is popular in Bangladesh which is formulated using just 60 letters— a maximum of six lines per song, with each line making up around ten letters. Moreover, he is also the pioneer of Ayna Sonnets which comprise fourteen lines, and each line comprises fourteen letters. Some of his most popular Ayna sonnets are 'Ghoriber Janmo', meaning The Birth of the Poor, and 'Noyoner Asha', meaning Hope in the Eyes.

As a professor, Dr. Rajub Bhowmik, student's online feedback shows how he has a great influence over his students and students enjoy his teachings. A police sergeant, an extraordinary writer, a passionate professor and an actor, Mr. Rajub Bhowmik is a man of diverse talents. But more than anything else, he is reshaping the South East Asian culture in many ways.

Rajub Bhowmik— The World Meets The Most Educated Cop, Actor, Model, Educator, And Lyricist

Image Captioin: Dr. Rajub Bhowmik

