Prithvi Prajosh: A Singer-Songwriter You’re Missing Out On

Indian singer and songwriter Prithvi Prajosh is ready to be vulnerable with the world through his music. Currently based in Los Angeles, Prithvi has written a song about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli which has been featured on ESPNCricinfo.



A Berklee College of Music graduate, Prithvi was first introduced to the piano when he was 8 years old. After his first heartbreak, he ended up wanting to write a song because “that’s what people do apparently!" He started teaching himself how to play the piano through YouTube tutorials and ended up writing his first song in 2008 titled “Heartbreak” because “who doesn’t want to know about my first heartbreak?"



His biggest influences in music growing up were Coldplay and The Beatles. “Heartbreak” was heavily influenced by Coldplay’s music. Specifically, their song “The Scientist”. He remained close to music during his college years and participated in several singing contests. He also played several private events and shows in the United Arab Emirates with his music being featured on UAE’s #1 radio station Virgin Radio.



He made it to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA which helped him pursue Songwriting as a full-time career because “that’s what I’m destined to do”. Berklee was quite an incredible achievement for him considering he had little to no theoretical background in music apart from the time he learned the piano through a tutor for 2 years. Having him also be the only member of his family to receive an education in music and a potential career as a musician, it was nerve-wracking but also exciting to pursue uncharted territory.



His time at Berklee was overwhelming but incredibly fruitful as it was the first time he was surrounded by people who had similar goals. During his time at Berklee, he released his first ever song on all major streaming platforms titled “Feels Like Home” on February 15th, 2020, which was a soft rock song heavily influenced by Coldplay’s “Fix You” and “Clocks”, and has since released over 20 songs including his latest pop-rock song titled “I MISS YOU” which released on May 27th, 2022.



Until September 2020, Prithvi made music under the artist name “Ptree”. He chose this because he felt “it would be easier for people to pronounce my name, especially in North America.” But then, he says “Something clicked. And I thought to myself that people will learn how to pronounce my name. It’s only 4 syllables!” Going by his real name has been an exciting and enriching experience and he’s even woven a “How to pronounce my name” segment into his live sets.



After graduating in 2021, he moved to LA to continue pursuing a career as an Artist/Songwriter. He bagged the opportunity of writing and releasing songs “Down” and “Fall of September” with RnB artist Thomas Ng who’s currently signed with Warner Music Asia and upcoming superstar ASHWYN from our very own Bangalore.



He has performed at various open mics across LA and popular performing venues like THE MINT, Junior High LA and The Comedy Nook to name a few. He has written and performed a song for India’s most popular cricketer Virat Kohli featured on all of cricket’s most popular publications “ESPN Cricinfo” social media platforms. He also opened for Adnan Sami at the World Trade Center in Dubai in 2016 after being featured as a singer and performer on City 1016fm which is UAE’s #1 radio station for Bollywood music.



Over the next few months, he will be releasing songs in genres ranging from Electronic Dance Music to mainstream Pop music in collaboration with incredibly talented producers from the USA. He will then be releasing his 2nd album titled “Hello Sunshine” in March 2023 with the first single “True Love” scheduled to be released at the start of the new year. The first single is very much in the vein of Harry Styles who’s someone he is heavily influenced by at the moment. The next few years will see him continuing to write for Thomas Ng, ASHWYN and other artists like Beaugard, and Kata Kozma among many others. But before that, he has a future bass single titled “Perfect” made in collaboration with Gladwyn Graham and H4rris which “will be stuck in everyone’s head for a really long time” out on November 18th, 2022.



“I want to be part of the South Asian representation if not a pioneer for it in North America.” With all of the achievements in his career thus far, he certainly is doing this.

Check out Prithvi's music at https://www.prithviprajosh.com/