It is all because of founder and managing director Dr. Manish Gour’s vision and passion to serve people, that has led Pranaam successfully to great heights. The brand has been recognized by CMO Asia as one of Asia’s leading hospitals, whereas the Times Health All India Survey has declared us among the top-rated facilities in 7 different categories. Among all other achievements, the team has also reached several communities and sections in the challenging times of coronavirus-induced lockdowns to fulfill the medical needs of a thousand people who were restricted to their homes. With free medical camps in the villages of Telangana, they were able to extend medical support to individuals who were suffering due to the deadly virus.