Once a modest 20-bed hospital and now a hospital chain having 4 branches in different locations, Pranaam Hospitals has become a trusted name in the healthcare domain. Since its establishment in 2002 in Hyderabad, the brand has impacted the lives of several patients with its best-in-town healthcare facilities and services, while also promoting the idea that “Health is indeed the greatest wealth.”
The credit for the steady growth of the hospital chain can be redirected towards the various doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff who have been working relentlessly for the welfare of the patients, simultaneously providing the finest healthcare treatment to them. Equipped with the topmost state-of-the-art infrastructure, Pranaam Hospitals have earned various recognitions and awards at significant platforms. All of these stand as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.
They boast a variety of equipment and facilities, ranging from modular operating theaters, modern labor rooms, and well-equipped intensive care units for neonates, children, and adults, to an emergency department that caters to trauma and road traffic accident cases. Besides this, other modern-day facilities include adult and pediatric ventilators, BPAP, CPAP, CT Scan, Ultrasound, and other diagnostic services with well-furnished labs. Staying ahead of contemporaries, these facilities and services are what make Pranaam Hospitals an entrusted key player in the healthcare sector, notably in southern India.
Apart from providing the best and top-notch treatments, their idea of service to humanity has earned them a place in the hearts of patients, hence becoming a preferable center for care. To give back to the society that has made it a reputable brand today, they have also taken up several service activities as part of their Corporate Responsibility (CSR) program.
It is all because of founder and managing director Dr. Manish Gour’s vision and passion to serve people, that has led Pranaam successfully to great heights. The brand has been recognized by CMO Asia as one of Asia’s leading hospitals, whereas the Times Health All India Survey has declared us among the top-rated facilities in 7 different categories. Among all other achievements, the team has also reached several communities and sections in the challenging times of coronavirus-induced lockdowns to fulfill the medical needs of a thousand people who were restricted to their homes. With free medical camps in the villages of Telangana, they were able to extend medical support to individuals who were suffering due to the deadly virus.
As part of giving back to society, Mr. Manish Gour made his dream a reality, known as Pranaam’s Anytime Clinic. This health ATC came up when Gem OpenCube Technologies collaborated with Pranaam Hospitals and announced the venture. This initiative is dedicated to transforming healthcare accessibility by redefining diagnostic tests, doctor consultations, and medicine delivery. While this move undergoes trial runs, it is scheduled to be unveiled in November.
To talk more about Pranaam’s Anytime Clinic, is set to offer more than 75 different invasive and non-invasive tests, including BMI, BMR, height, weight, body temperature, blood pressure, and ECG- all within a matter of minutes. The entire setup aims to change the landscape of the healthcare sector, that too within affordable costs. The health ATC will deliver reports instantly and will include 24/7 online doctor consultation services. This perfectly aligns with India’s vision of leveraging technology to provide healthcare solutions globally.
As they said, “Our belief that good health is a celebration of life that needs to be experienced by one and all, we will continue doing our bit, and more for society for many more years to come”, Pranaam Hospitals will continue to excel new heights of success and growth under the leadership of Mr. Manish Gour. Instilling healthcare as the topmost priority, Mr. Gour is set on a mission to make facilities accessible to a wider audience and create a positive impact in the lives of a million people worldwide.