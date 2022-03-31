Pallavi Aggarwal Of Paramita's Fashion Becomes ‘Shooter Dadi’ At Rotary Club Training Seminar

Pallavi Aggarwal, founder of the Paramitas Fashion House has proved herself to be an unstoppable force. With a successful clothing line, a luxury jewellery line and a slew of celebrity clients under her belt, she has cemented her status as a fashion powerhouse.



While she has made a name and place for herself in the industry, Pallavi hasn’t limited herself to the arena of fashion, she actively explores other areas of interest and brings her Midas touch along with her. Recently, she was elected as the President of the Rotary Club of Faridabad Arth and will be beginning with her tenure from July this year. She has committed herself to fulfil all her responsibilities for social cause and to becoming a vessel of positive change.



She comments, “I’ve always known that fashion was my calling - I love to see my ideas go from a sketch on a piece of paper to flowing on fabrics. But fashion isn’t my only calling. I have always taken out time to participate in charitable endeavours and with Rotary Club of Arth Faridabad I am taking my next step. I wholeheartedly believe that we should give back to our community and our people- what good are humans if we are not kind and charitable? I want to do my best at being a compassionate person and using my position as a successful woman to bring hope and help to the lives of the needy.”.



Recently, President-elects of over one hundred Rotary clubs - who, like Pallavi will be beginning their time in the office from July , all congregated at JW Marriott in Jaipur for the 2022-23 President-elect Training Seminar. The event kicked off with performances from all Zones of District 3011. Pallavi - from Zone 23 - was in attendance with her Zonal Assistant Governor Mr Manoj Gupta and the District Governor Mr Ashok Kantoor.



The conference struck a balance between serious training sessions and bonding experiences. Various events were held between training sessions to encourage companionship between the various President-Elects and to provide a break to them.



The training conference held a competition under the theme “Aisa Hai Mera Desh”. With the aim to bring all of India onto one stage and celebrate our diversity, all zones were given different states to highlight. 27 Zones participated in the competition and Zone 23 was alloted the state of Maharashtra. Taking an edgy yet lighthearted route, Pallavi portrayed a “Shooter Daadi” as a part of her act, leaving the audience in splits and was showered with applause for her performance- ultimately her zone bagged the Second position in the competition.

