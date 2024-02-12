Orion Hotels Redefining Premium Hospitality: Unveils Upcoming Properties In Goa And Mumbai

Orion Hotels emerges as a distinguished player in the premium hospitality sector, where hospitality meets a distinctive blend of comfort and sophistication. The group takes pride in crafting memorable experiences for its guests, offering unparalleled services across its 12 properties in India and abroad. With a commitment to excellence, Orion Group of Hotels caters to the diverse needs of its patrons. The essence of personalized service and attention to detail define the unique character of Orion's hospitality.



Empowering budget hotels across India, Orion’s comprehensive solutions serve as the catalyst for its success. Orion’s approach of seamless business operations and extensive customer outreach ensures a hassle-free experience for hoteliers, creating a sustainable and loyal customer base. From effective revenue management to strategic business development and distribution, its services cover the entire spectrum. Its proven success stories and notable growth charts authentically speak to its performance.

Presently, Orion Hotels has a robust presence with eight establishments in Delhi, two in Bangkok, two in Udaipur and three in Goa. Among the distinguished establishments are The Grand Orion, Skon Boutique, and The Oakland Plaza located in Delhi, as well as the enchanting La Baga Beach Resort situated in Goa, just to name a few of their exquisite properties.

Excitingly, the brand is set to unveil four upcoming hotels, with plans for expansion into the vibrant cities of Goa and Mumbai.

Orion boasts a portfolio of state-of-the-art facilities, including:

● high-speed Wi-Fi

● plush beds

● crisp linen

● round-the-clock room service

Orion Hotels takes pride in delivering an exceptional guest experience that surpasses expectations.