Orion Hotels Redefining Premium Hospitality: Unveils Upcoming Properties In Goa And Mumbai

Orion Hotels emerges as a distinguished player in the premium hospitality sector, where hospitality meets a distinctive blend of comfort and sophistication. The group takes pride in crafting memorable experiences for its guests, offering unparalleled services across its 12 properties in India and abroad. With a commitment to excellence, Orion Group of Hotels caters to the diverse needs of its patrons. The essence of personalized service and attention to detail define the unique character of Orion's hospitality.
Empowering budget hotels across India, Orion’s comprehensive solutions serve as the catalyst for its success. Orion’s approach of seamless business operations and extensive customer outreach ensures a hassle-free experience for hoteliers, creating a sustainable and loyal customer base. From effective revenue management to strategic business development and distribution, its services cover the entire spectrum. Its proven success stories and notable growth charts authentically speak to its performance.
Presently, Orion Hotels has a robust presence with eight establishments in Delhi, two in Bangkok, two in Udaipur and three in Goa. Among the distinguished establishments are The Grand Orion, Skon Boutique, and The Oakland Plaza located in Delhi, as well as the enchanting La Baga Beach Resort situated in Goa, just to name a few of their exquisite properties.
Excitingly, the brand is set to unveil four upcoming hotels, with plans for expansion into the vibrant cities of Goa and Mumbai.
Orion boasts a portfolio of state-of-the-art facilities, including:
● high-speed Wi-Fi
● plush beds
● crisp linen
● round-the-clock room service
Orion Hotels takes pride in delivering an exceptional guest experience that surpasses expectations.
Culinary Experiences:
The Orion Group has not limited itself to accommodation establishments. It has spread its wings over the culinary industry as well.
Colonel Saheb Baga & Morjim Goa transcends the conventional notion of a restaurant; it embodies an exploration through the rich and diverse landscapes of North Indian cuisine. It was born from a genuine passion for authentic flavors and an appreciation for the relaxed charm of Goa. What sets it apart is its dedication to delivering the authentic taste of North India amidst the sun-kissed beaches and swaying palms of Goa.
The Blue Parrot Cafe, situated in South Delhi, presents a delightful array of meals and beverages. The cafe's mission is to introduce delectable coffee and implant a sense of community among its guests. The establishment endeavors to offer thoughtfully curated and uncomplicated pleasures. Gentle music and a welcoming atmosphere enhance the appeal of the serene cafe.
Versatile event spaces:
Recognizing the evolving needs of its clientele, Orion Hotels features well-appointed meeting spaces and conference halls equipped with cutting-edge technology, making them ideal venues for business meetings, conferences, and events. The hotel chain also extends its offerings to intimate gatherings, parties, and weddings, positioning itself as a comprehensive solution for diverse event requirements.
The impressive performance of Orion hotel properties stands as a testament to their commitment to excellence. With a remarkable 95% or more occupancy rate across 280 rooms, they consistently provide a welcoming environment for guests. The average room tariff, set at 4100/-, reflects a strategic pricing approach that ensures accessibility to prime locations. Looking ahead, Orion projects a substantial revenue of 36 crores for the fiscal year 2023-2024, affirming their dedication to delivering value and quality service to patrons.
As Orion Hotels continues to redefine luxury and hospitality, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for guests and delivering exceptional value to its esteemed stakeholders.
For more information, please visit: https://www.theorionhotels.com/