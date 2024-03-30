Talking about Paul and NY VFXWAALA’s notable works in Shivaay, it was the movie that broke all grounds of creativity in Indian Cinema. It is said that the movie took more than a year to come to life. While the major part of the movie was the storyline and the concept, VFX was used as a medium to convey the narrative. It took Paul 11 months to do the groundwork for the movie. Over 70-75% of it was shot against the blue screen. The movie, in its creation and editing process, faced a lot of challenges which included managing the light and color balance as one of the major obstacles. The movie had 6 VFX sequences in total and every sequence had its unique way in which it was created. With an efficient team of about 100 people working relentlessly on the project and with the blend of Ajay Devgn’s superb level of knowledge in technology, this movie became a grand success at the box office; coming out as one of its kind and making a place in the hearts of millions for its concept. The movie is still remembered to date for its concept and its distinctive usage of visual effects.