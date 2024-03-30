Perhaps, there has been a long association between cinema and VFX. And who could do it better than Indian Cinema? Every individual might know what VFX or Visual Effects refers to. But do we know what level of creativity is required on these effects to make a particular film or piece of audio-visual work a success?
Naveen Paul is a renowned Indian VFX artist and director, who has spent over 22 years with his experiences in the Indian Film Industry, working in over 500 feature films and delivering marvels for the film fraternity. He has gained recognition in projects like Singham, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Setu, and the recent critically acclaimed film “Animal.” Not only does it stop here, but he has been the recipient of the 64th National Film Award, honored by the President of India for his tremendous work in “Shivaay.”
Naveen is the founder and Creative Head of NY VFXWAALA, which is a division of Ajay Devgn Films. That’s where all the magic happens. Established in the summer of 2015, Naveen’s team at NY VFXWAALA has always left the audience awestruck with the work they have delivered. The team has always set the bar high with creative and innovative visual effects in all their projects. Having been equipped with technologies that deliver the best creative audio-visual content, NY VFXWAALA is now in the eyes of most filmmakers in both Bollywood and Tollywood.
Since its incorporation, the creative studio, too, has won various awards and recognitions in its initial years. It has bagged over 20 awards under its name within seven years. It also won the Asian Film Award(AFA) for Bajirao Mastani, simultaneously becoming the first Indian VFX house to have won the AFA in its initial years.
Talking about Paul and NY VFXWAALA’s notable works in Shivaay, it was the movie that broke all grounds of creativity in Indian Cinema. It is said that the movie took more than a year to come to life. While the major part of the movie was the storyline and the concept, VFX was used as a medium to convey the narrative. It took Paul 11 months to do the groundwork for the movie. Over 70-75% of it was shot against the blue screen. The movie, in its creation and editing process, faced a lot of challenges which included managing the light and color balance as one of the major obstacles. The movie had 6 VFX sequences in total and every sequence had its unique way in which it was created. With an efficient team of about 100 people working relentlessly on the project and with the blend of Ajay Devgn’s superb level of knowledge in technology, this movie became a grand success at the box office; coming out as one of its kind and making a place in the hearts of millions for its concept. The movie is still remembered to date for its concept and its distinctive usage of visual effects.
With so much under his name, Naveen operates NY VFXWAALA with branches in Mumbai and Bangalore and over 600 employees. His recently delivered movie, Animal has grabbed huge attention at the box office because of the team’s commendable work and earning huge revenue. While working extensively across various projects, Naveen has always aimed to deliver the best outcome possible. And anything he has created has been a huge success for him and NY VFXWAALA. We wish Naveen and his team success in all of his upcoming projects and endeavors and wish to see a lot from him in the future.