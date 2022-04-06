Ninjapad Shares Plans For A Massive Expansion In 2022

Popular IDO launchpad NinjaPad has announced its plans for significant global expansion in 2022. NinjaPad has set expectations high as they gear up to launch several projects in the near future. NinjaPad has rightly marketed itself as a community-driven crypto launchpad and stands out from its competition.

The planned expansion will increase NinjaPad’s reach within the crypto-sphere, as they target passionate crypto project owners worldwide. One of NinjaPad’s most unique features is its Ninja Proprietary Fund. This fund allows for buy-back, burn-token programs; and facilitates multiple airdrops. NinjaPad’s C-suite team comprises multi-talented experts with backgrounds in business development, marketing, technology, blockchain, crypto, and more.

NinjaPad’s planned global expansion is set to build on the powerfully dedicated communities they have already built through Telegram and Discord. NinjaPad has shared that its expansion will see them bring their NFT Ninja Project, Cross-chain launch tool, selective listings, and multi-currency support to an even vaster audience. This audience will also be lucky enough to have access to NinjaPad’s integrated P2P marketplace tool, which can be used to buy and sell whitelist slots.

The advantageous IDO launchpad will also offer an APY on staked tokens and an exclusive stake-to-play concept that matches project owners with driven and enthusiastic individuals. Followers of NinjaPad can look forward to having access to exclusive airdrops and giveaways, allowing their loyal community members to take advantage of every feature that helps the launchpad stand out among its competition. NinjaPad’s dynamic future also holds in-store onboarding with different key opinion leaders (KOLs), whose expert knowledge will help create an even more diverse and knowledgeable community.

With a heavy emphasis on community and the elite power of launchpads, NinjaPad is set to achieve major global expansion in 2022. Those who wish to know more about their journey and join their community can visit their Telegram or Discord channels.