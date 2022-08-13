Meera Srivastava: A Healer Turned Actress

Meera Srivastava, 42, well known as Meeraa Sri is an Indian Actress and world-famous Healer and Hypnotherapist from Hyderabad.

Meeraa Sri already stablished her career as a Healer and Hypnotherapist before entering in glamorous world of entertainment. She found unmatched success in the spiritual world, but acting always held a special place in her heart. Making a now or never type of decision, Meera took a leap of faith and started working in the TV and Film Industry at the age of 36.

Meera says "It was not an easy thing to change a successful career for something new. I had no idea where to start and I was very shy to ask for help. In the end of 2016, I moved to Mumbai for making my career in acting field but instead of focusing on acting I continued my spiritual seminars in Mumbai as well as different countries.

2018 was the actual struggling period for me when I started focusing on my acting career. With hard work and God's grace I picked up speed in acting and achieved what I desired."

She always keeps balance in acting and spirituality and is seen in famous temples on every special occasion.

Meera says "I am actress by chance but spiritual practitioner by choice."

She worked in several TV shows like Chandrakanta, Paramavtar Shreekrishna, Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Begum, Meri Hanikarak Bibi, Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakane do, Aladdin, Qyamat ki Raat, Nagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Barrister Babu, Nati Pinki etc and movies Night and Fog, Endcounter.

Brahmastra is her upcoming movie scheduled to be released on 9th September 2022.