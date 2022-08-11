Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Mani Ram Balwant Rai’s Phenomenal Journey To Being A Successful Cosmetic Business

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 11:26 am

As the country woke up to a new destiny in 1947, many enterprising individuals took it into their hands to build the future of India. One of them was the Late Mr. Mani Ram Batra, who wanted to serve his community. Mr. Batra, who came to India from Lyallpur, Pakistan after the partition, was determined to make a living and do something that strengthened the economy. With his limited resources, he started a Kirana business. It was a small shop at civil lines Ludhiana. 

Apart from solid business acumen, Mr. Batra also had futuristic beliefs. He trained his son Balwant Rai to follow in his footsteps, and he joined the business in 1971. A giant leap followed this when the company got registered in 1972. The firm was called Mani Ram Balwant Rai. As years passed, the brand identity got strengthened and the business fundamentals solidified. This journey was possible because of the able guidance of Mr. Mani Ram, incessant efforts of Mr. Balwant Rai and the new world business skills of Mr. Aman Batra who joined his father in 1995. Mr. Aman Batra was also behind the first self-service store with wholesale pricing in North India. 

Later the team ventured into cosmetic business in 2006. This concept was unheard of in Punjab and got massive visibility because of the vast range of brands that it stocked. At just 44 years of age, Mr Aman Batra is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. He single-handedly looks after the cosmetic business and takes the legacy of his family forward. 

Today the business has 3 branches in Ludhiana that serve premium brands like Jimmy Choo, Hermes, Bvlgari, Loreal, Real techniques, Inglot cosmetics, Swati cosmetics, Versace, and Milani Cosmetics, LA Girl cosmetics, Unilever, Procter and Gamble, Suva Beauty, BPerfect cosmetics, etc. 

The success that the company has unlocked over these years is inspirational and has been greatly instrumental in the economic success of Punjab and India. It has also created a multitude of jobs alongside offering the best brands to the people. In the future, they plan to start more stores in other major cities of the country and scale to nearly 10 stores. 

This is also a great example for other businesses hoping to make it big in the field of business. 

We hope they continue the good work and achieve more than they have visualized. 

